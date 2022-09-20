Hivestack appoints Hector Gonzalez as Chief Revenue Officer, US and LatAm

The leading independent digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company will divide its business into two separate divisions "Hivestack Global" and "Hivestack US & LatAm" to drive growth across US and LatAm

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack , the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced the appointment of Hector Gonzalez as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the US and LatAm regions. Bringing over 20+ years of experience across the out of home (OOH), DOOH and digital media space, Gonzalez has held senior roles at large scaling companies including T-Mobile, Outfront Media and several board member or advisor positions for companies such as Lyft, Movia, Mobilads and First Media/Outdoor 1st.

With the addition of this new role, Hivestack will be dividing its commercial operations into two regions, Hivestack Global, which will continue to be led by Global CRO, Nigel Clarkson, and the new region Hivestack US & LatAm which will be led by its respective CRO, Hector Gonzalez. This new organizational structure will allow for the company to double down on the US and LatAm markets after several growth milestones across the globe.

Responsible for the growth of the region for Hivestack and all sales and revenue initiatives, Gonzalez will report to Hivestack CEO, Andreas Soupliotis and will work closely with the Global CRO and other members of the leadership team.

"Hector brings a wealth of experience in driving growth across the region, and we are excited to have him join Hivestack at such a pivotal moment for the company. As we continue to innovate across the globe, we are steadfast in our commitment to developing new opportunities for our partners across the US and LatAm," said Andreas Soupliotis, CEO, Hivestack.

Nigel Clarkson, Global CRO, Hivestack added, "When I started at Hivestack two years ago, we were in just 5 markets. We have expanded quickly since then and we are now live in over 25 countries, across multiple languages and time zones. The US is currently the biggest programmatic DOOH market globally, and it needs full time focus from someone who knows it inside out. Hector is a great hire for us, he is brilliantly knowledgeable and connected in our space, and I can't wait to work in partnership with him to continue our growth plans across the world."

On his new role as CRO, US & LatAm at Hivestack, Hector Gonzalez commented, "Hivestack is leading the charge globally for programmatic DOOH and adtech innovation across the industry. I am incredibly excited to be joining the company during this tremendous growth stage. We are well positioned in the market for a great year ahead as we continue to grow our omnichannel partnerships, grow our US Agency business and continue to grow our publisher relationships across the US and LATAM. It truly is an honor to get the opportunity to work with such a brilliant team and excited to be back fully immersed within my favorite medium that continues to show amazing growth."

Hivestack currently operates across 25 markets globally, driving diversified revenue streams for media owners worldwide. As a result of its exponential growth, the company has expanded its employee base by over 200% over the last year and is well positioned to continue to pioneer the future of programmatic DOOH advertising.

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

