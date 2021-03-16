Hivestack demonstrates full transparency in data and financial controls for its Ad Server and SSP platform through SOC 1 and 2 certifications

Global ad tech leader provides clients with added assurance through independent Service Organization Control compliance reports

MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack, the global adtech leader in programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, today announced it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 and 2 Type 1 compliance certifications for its Ad Server and Supply Side Platform (SSP).

Hivestack is a full stack platform processing substantial volumes of geotemporal data to optimize DOOH campaigns in real-time and deliver against client objectives. The rigorous independent audit behind the certification demonstrates Hivestack's suitability in maintaining high levels of information security and risk management.

This certification provides the company's clients and partners with added assurance around the secure and safe nature of its technology, including internal policies, procedures, and infrastructure in line with the latest data security regulations.

The SOC certifications are developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). They are designed to help service organizations build trust and confidence in the services they perform, and in the controls related to those services, through independent reports from a certified public accountant (CPA).

The SOC 1 report is intended to help clients and partners of a service organization evaluate the effect of that organization's controls on their financial statements. The SOC 2 report is intended to provide detailed information and assurance about the controls a service organization has in place around the security, availability and integrity of data processing systems. It also addresses the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by those systems.

Commenting on the SOC certifications, Michele Erskine, CEO Outfront Media Canada said, "Hivestack is an invaluable, trusted partner that is enabling us to realize the potential of digital-out-of home by opening up our inventory to new buyers through programmatic technology and we appreciate Hivestack's commitment to providing transparency on the measures they have in place to ensure data privacy and security."

Andreas Soupliotis, CEO and Founder of Hivestack adds, "Transparency is at the heart of our business - both in the way our privacy compliant technology operates and in our financial controls, and we're delighted to be able to prove that commitment to our clients and partners through these vital certifications. The programmatic digital out of home industry is evolving rapidly and the SOC reports demonstrate that the Hivestack platform is well placed to function in a totally transparent, privacy compliant and secure manner in an ever-changing digital world."

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Guadalajara.

