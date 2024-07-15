HIX.AI Announces Major Product Pivot to AI Search Engine, Rivaling Perplexity

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIX.AI, a leading innovative solution provider in the artificial intelligence field, today announced a fundamental shift in its major product offering. The company is pivoting from its flagship AI writing product to an AI search engine.

This move will position HIX.AI to directly compete with existing AI search players like Perplexity, while leveraging HIX.AI's incredible existing website traffic of over 7 million monthly visitors according to the Similarweb data.

The popular AI writer of HIX.AI will be relaunched as its child brand called "HIX Writer" under the new AI search engine offering. This strategic rebranding reflects HIX.AI's commitment to continually evolve in response to market feedback and emerging technological trends.

"We're thrilled to harness our massive existing user base and brand equity to deliver a powerful AI search experience," said Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX.AI. "While our AI writer has been a remarkable success, pivoting to an AI search engine allows us to have an even greater impact by combining our AI capabilities with intelligent search in an innovative way."

The HIX.AI search engine is designed to improve how users find information online. Rather than a traditional search that returns a list of links, HIX.AI's users can input a question and receive an AI-generated answer, backed by information sourced from across the Internet.

The search engine offers two modes for users to choose from: Simple and Enhanced. The Simple mode provides concise answers, ideal for users who want quick information. The Enhanced mode, on the other hand, delivers more detailed responses with more extensive sources. All answers are presented along with source list, relevant images and other data, catering to users who require comprehensive insights.

In addition to these features, HIX.AI's AI search engine has the capability to tailor answers based on a user's geolocation. This unique feature allows for more personalized and context-specific results. Whether you're checking the weather or finding local businesses, HIX.AI aims to provide the most relevant information to users wherever they are.

"We aim to enhance the way people search for online information," said Camille. "Our AI search engine is able to deliver highly accurate and relevant search results, offering users a more personalized and efficient search experience."

The transition to the AI search engine will not affect HIX.AI's ongoing commitment to its existing product line or its dedication to customer service. "Although our major product has changed, access to our other existing products are uninterrupted. And the quality services we've been offering to our customers remain the same," noted Camille.

The HIX.AI search engine is now available for users to try for free. For more information about this and other AI products of HIX.AI, visit https://hix.ai/.

