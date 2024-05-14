Hixny and Healthix Partner to Offer New Yorkers an Aggregate View of Their Healthcare Data

Giving consumers access to their health records from across the New York healthcare community, My Health Record NY helps make patients more informed participants in their care.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hixny and Healthix, two leading public health information exchanges (HIEs) in New York, strengthened its collaborative relationship by jointly launching a combined patient portal at myhealthrecordNY.com. Available to patients receiving care across much of New York—including Long Island and New York City, the North Country, the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region and parts of the Southern Tier—the platform offers access to healthcare records from across New York state, all in one place.

"We believe this joint project is consistent with the state's goal to create a more seamless healthcare experience for patients seeking care across New York," said Mark McKinney, Hixny CEO. "With My Health Record NY, patients have one place they can go to view their most recent health information from most—if not all—of the providers involved in their care."

Hixny has offered patients receiving care in its 28-county catchment area access to their health records for over a decade. In 2023, the Albany-based HIE made a major upgrade to the platform by deploying its intuitive snapshot view to patients—the same SMART on FHIR enabled solution Healthix made available to its providers in 2022.

"Healthix is committed to empowering New Yorkers with free and direct access to their records from across the healthcare community. We are pleased to work with our partners at Hixny and CLEAR to make this happen for over 20 million residents. My Health Record NY is a secure and reliable platform that represents a collaboration that we are proud of. It could not have come at a better time as we work to provide tools and innovative approaches to help address inequalities within our community," said Todd Rogow, CEO of Healthix.

"For the first time since we made Hixny available to patients, they can sign up electronically and get identity proofed online instead of going through the process on paper with a notary," said McKinney, about the benefits to patients in Hixny's area of New York. "This is possible because Healthix brought CLEAR to the table."

Hixny and Healthix are two of six qualified entities in New York State whose goal is to make the electronic exchange of patient medical records between healthcare providers, hospitals and state-run health departments seamless. With the joint launch of My Health Record NY, they are the only to offer patients a way to view their comprehensive health record.

"We share a belief that collaboration is the key to improving healthcare in New York," said McKinney about the relationship between Hixny and Healthix. "There will no doubt continue to be opportunities to expand our mutually beneficial relationship."

Hixny is the nonprofit electronic health information exchange (HIE) serving Eastern New York. Its secure technology allows healthcare consumers and providers to access health records in real time, focusing on collaboration to innovate, integrate and transform data into simple and actionable solutions. We make it easier to enhance patient, provider and community experiences, and improve outcomes, value and health equity.

Healthix, a New York State Department of Health sponsored HIE, securely aggregates patient health data, across New York State, from thousands of sites – hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, behavioral health organizations, labs and more. With a patient's consent, this information is shared among providers to improve clinical outcomes and enhance value-based care delivery. The collected patient information is powerful, regardless of where providers are across the healthcare spectrum.

