HIXXHOME Smart Birdfeeder and CoolFly App recognized as a House Digest Best of CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new smart birdfeeder from HIXXHOME and its companion app from CoolFly have been recognized by Home Digest as a Best of CES 2025 for their innovative features that enhance backyard birding.

Participating in their first CES, HIXXHOME and CoolFly demonstrated the new products outdoors with real bird visitors during the iMpact Connect Smart Home Showcase event nearby the CES venues.

House Digest named the smart bird feeder and app combination as a "top-tier product" in the recent surge of smart bird feeders that are gaining popularity, and awarded it as one of their Best of CES products.

The HIXXHOME Bird Feeder with camera features 2.5k HD video quality and a wide 150-degree lens for capturing video of the bird from all angles at the feeder. It is powered by a solar panel, has infrared night vision, and uses AI bird identification to provide real time alerts and what type of bird is at your feeder. It even has a repellent button that sounds an alarm to scare away squirrels.

The CoolFly app is the world's first backyard birding app and works as an extension of the HIXXHOME smart bird feeder that allows you to see pictures and videos from the feeder. CoolFly also enables you to share content with other users as part of a bird-watching community. Multiple people can also see what's happening at one bird feeder through their own accounts, and can discuss what they see within the app.

A few features make CoolFly standout. It provides free AI-powered bird identification, removing unnecessary expenses for bird identification and making the joy of birding accessible to everyone. It also plugs its users into a vibrant global interactive birder community where birders can share photos and videos, like and comment on posts, and engage with other birders worldwide. Dedicated group chats unite users of the same smart bird feeder in a private space, allowing authorized members to conveniently share bird videos and other special moments. The app also integrates a rich and engaging bird knowledge database, covering characteristics, sounds, size, wingspan, weight, diet and more.

CoolFly CEO and Founder Ryan Zhu said during the CES 2025 iMpact Connect Smart Home Showcase, "At CoolFly, we're not just building a smart birdwatching tool—we're creating a global community where nature lovers can connect, share, and enjoy birding together. CoolFly is here to bring birdwatchers closer to nature and each other, no matter what device you use."

The HIXX Bird Feeder with Camera is priced at $129.99 in a selection of colors, and the CoolFly app is free for 30 days, then $5.99 per month or $59.90 per year.

CoolFly is a pioneering company dedicated to connecting people with nature and fostering connections among birders worldwide through thoughtful tech innovation. CoolFly aims to create a vibrant global community centered around the joys of backyard birding, encouraging sharing and interaction to make birding an enjoyable experience for all. Learn more at the CoolFly website here.

