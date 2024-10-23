Hiya Announces Kids Daily Immune Expanding Healthy Offerings for Kids

Crafted with a proprietary blend, Hiya's Kids Daily Immune includes eight immune-supporting ingredients, including two types of Vitamin C, Elderberry, Beta Glucans, a fruit immunity blend, and more – all to ensure optimal synergy. This unique combination, specific to kids, supports natural defenses, antioxidant protection, and a healthy immune response, enhancing children's overall health when kids need it most.

"Kids are constantly on the go and exposed to challenging environments, yet their immune systems are still being developed," said Darren Litt, Co-Founder and CEO of Hiya. "Many immune products have limited ingredients, include added sugar, or are adult products repackaged for kids. Yet as a team of parents ourselves, we understood the need for an immune product made 100% for kids, so we're excited to introduce this product and expand our offerings to families."

Key Benefits:

Supports immune system

Promotes wellness

Supports free radical defense

Supports Gut Health

Growth & development

Hiya focuses on clean ingredients, expert-approved formulas, transparency, and convenience, making them a stand-out brand across kid's health. All their products are third-party tested using scientifically validated methods, to ensure quality and safety. Trusted by over 1 million parents and thousands of 5-star reviewers, the brand is committed to providing safe, beneficial, and sustainable products.

Hiya's newest offering is now available nationwide on Hiya's website, starting at only $17.50 for first-time customers. To learn more, please visit https://hiyahealth.com/ or follow on Instagram at @hiyahealth .

About Hiya: Hiya is the leading children's health brand, re-imaging kids' wellness with an inspired range of clean-label products. Offering a delicious and high-quality line of powders and chewables, Hiya is at the forefront of wellness with a focused assortment of better-for-you products. Since its founding in 2020, Hiya has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, backed by thousands of 5-star parent reviews, with adherence to the highest clean nutrition standards , ingredient transparency, and commitment to continuous improvement through collaborations with pediatricians and other experts.

Press Contact: Dreamday I [email protected]

SOURCE Hiya