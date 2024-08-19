Hiya Launches Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods: The Zero-Sugar Greens Powder Designed 100% for Kids

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiya , the leading children's health brand known for its innovative and high-quality kid's wellness products, today announced its exciting launch of Hiya's Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods —a revolutionary greens powder formulated specifically for kids. Unlike traditional greens powders made for adults, Hiya's latest offering is formulated with a variety of kid-friendly ingredients to support growth, digestion, and brain health, all while appealing to kids by tasting like delicious chocolate milk.

Made with over 55 whole-food derived ingredients, Hiya Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods is a comprehensive nutritional supplement that delivers essential greens, superfoods, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants tailored to children's needs. The product is gluten-free, allergen-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and contains zero sugar, making it a safe and healthy choice for children two and up.

"As a parent, I understand the daily struggle of ensuring kids get their greens. We've created something truly special - a greens powder that has the benefits of powders made for adults yet uses kid-friendly ingredients, and tastes like chocolate so kids will actually enjoy it," said Darren Litt, Founder and CEO of Hiya.

Key Features:

Chocolate Flavor : Kids love the taste, making it easy to incorporate into their daily routine. Simply mix with milk or milk alternative, pour into oatmeal, or whatever works with your family.

Kid-Friendly Ingredients : Formulated with growth, cognition, and immune health in mind, Hiya's blend is designed to help kids thrive.

: Kids love the taste, making it easy to incorporate into their daily routine. Simply mix with milk or milk alternative, pour into oatmeal, or whatever works with your family. : Formulated with growth, cognition, and immune health in mind, Hiya's blend is designed to help kids thrive. Four Kid-Friendly Blends : Kid's Essential Greens : Includes organic kale, wheatgrass, alfalfa, and more. Kids Digestion Blend : Includes organic quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat, and more. Kids Superfoods : Includes organic acai, broccoli, beet, and more Kid's Core Development : Includes marine algae, d2 mushroom, and more.

:

To use Hiya Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods, simply scoop a serving of the powder, shake the powder with milk or milk alternative and sip to enjoy. Each sip supports Brain Health, Focus & Energy, Development, Digestion, and Immune Health and more, ensuring your kids receive the essential nutrients they need with every glass. Your initial order includes a refillable canister and stickers to decorate, followed by fresh refills delivered on a regular schedule, ensuring that your child's greens are always fresh and ready to go.

About Hiya: Hiya is the leading children's health brand dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality multivitamins and other essential products for children's well-being. With a focus on clean ingredients, refillable packaging, and transparency, Hiya has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, backed by thousands of 5-star parent reviews and a commitment to continuous improvement through collaborations with pediatricians and other experts.

