Hizmet Movement Declares Core Values with Unified Voice

Core Values of the Hizmet Movement outlines 12 values common to Hizmet participants and pursued by Hizmet-oriented organizations. Although these values have existed in the movement for decades, the new document concisely codifies the tenets that have appeared in the movement's inspirational documents, discourse, and activities. The new publication is the result of multi-year, multi-stakeholder conversations that AfSV conducted to ensure that voices from different age groups, genders, and social and professional backgrounds were reflected.

The Hizmet movement is committed to the ideals of living together in peace and serving humanity, and it works within the framework of social responsibility and philanthropy. The movement is centered on the concept of altruistic volunteerism, and it prioritizes education, interfaith dialogue, and humanitarian aid in its activities. It is a faith-inspired social movement that embraces religious, social, and cultural diversity and is inspired by Islamic and universal humanitarian values.

"Whether it is a respect for human rights, civic activism or the empowerment of women, these principles are fundamental to humanity and, therefore, to Hizmet," said Alp Aslandogan, executive director of AfSV. "We hope this document helps cement the course for Hizmet for generations to come as participants use these principles to guide their activities in serving humanity."

Hizmet's core values include:

Respect for humans and fundamental human rights

Respect for the rule of law

Peaceful and positive action

Empowerment of women

Ethical action

Respect for diversity and pluralism

Voluntary participation and altruism

Consultation and shared wisdom

Civic nature and independence

Civic engagement and contribution to society

Protecting the environment

Holistic view toward humanity (and integration of the mind and the heart)

With origins in Turkey in the 1970s, and inspiration from the words and works of Muslim preacher Fethullah Gülen, Hizmet participants have spread out around the world to launch education, humanitarian, and interfaith dialogue organizations that bring people together, promote mutual respect, and help those in need. Hizmet participants have established hospitals in Africa and private non-sectarian grade schools in over 100 countries around the world, including schools for girls in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nigeria, among others.

