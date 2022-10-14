Hizon International Foundation Announces Scholarship for Single Mothers

MONTECITO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hizon International Foundation announced today that it is open to receive applications for the 2023 Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship through January 6, 2023. Applications available online at www.hizonfoundation.org.

The Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship provides financial support and encouragement to single mothers who are trying to rebuild their lives through higher education.

The 2023 Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship

This scholarship commemorates the strength and resilience of Patrocinio De Guzman. When her husband died of cancer, she was left with the responsibility of raising her eight children. The youngest was only 1 year old. As a single mother, she was resourceful, hard working and of service to others, despite her own hardship. She instilled in her children that with a strong faith in God and sheer determination you will succeed in life. She lived to be 105 years old and passed away on December 2, 2021.

To qualify for The Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship, you must be a single mother raising children and currently enrolled in a two-year technical/vocational degree or higher. Each recipient will receive $1000USD to use towards their tuition fees and will be mentored for one (1) year.

All applications must be submitted by Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:59pm PST. Finalists are required to be interviewed via online video conferencing on Sunday, January 21, 2023. Selected recipients will be notified in February 2023.

To learn more about application requirements, eligibility, or to share with those who are interested in applying for the scholarship please click here for the online application (via google forms).

About The Hizon International Foundation

The Hizon International Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes transformational change through education and creates opportunities to improve people's lives. Our focus is to advocate for the needs of kids, single mothers, underserved communities, and the poor and distressed. We work throughout the world with collaborative partnerships to promote the well being of humanity and the environment. For more information visit www.hizonfoundation.org.

