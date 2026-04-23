HJ Sims Expands Midwest Presence with Addition of Greg Ellingson as Vice President

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Ellingson as a Vice President on its not-for-profit senior living investment banking team. Based in Des Moines, Greg will support the firm's continued Midwest growth through business development and client engagement, reinforcing HJ Sims' commitment to serving mission-driven organizations across the region.

Greg brings a well-rounded perspective shaped by his experience supporting financial strategy and execution for non-profit organizations. His background spans development, operations, and ownership structures within the senior living sector, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of its evolving capital needs.

A native of Iowa, Greg grew up in Pella and has lived in Des Moines for nearly a decade. He earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science and Economics from Central College, where he also served as student body president and interned in the British Parliament. He later received a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago Harris School, along with a certificate in Municipal Finance.

Greg began his career in public finance at Stifel in Denver, supporting municipal bond transactions for state agencies and local governments. After returning to Iowa, he applied his expertise within the nonprofit sector, leading financial and data initiatives for a major health system and regional transit agency.

He later joined LCS, a leading senior living operator, where he led financial feasibility analysis for development projects nationwide before transitioning to the real estate team. In that role, he managed bank financings and relationships with lenders and equity partners, executing more than $500 million in financings. This experience reinforced his collaborative, long-term approach to navigating complex capital structures.

"I'm drawn to HJ Sims because of the opportunity to support organizations during critical moments of growth and transformation," said Ellingson. "When capital is structured effectively, it allows operators to focus fully on their mission of care."

Lynn Daly, Co-Head of the not-for-profit senior living team, added, "Greg's blend of investment banking experience and senior living expertise makes him a valuable addition as we continue to expand in the Midwest."

Aaron Rulnick, Managing Principal and Head of Investment Banking, noted, "Greg's unique background aligns with our strategic growth and our commitment to delivering strong outcomes for our clients in the Midwest."

About HJ Sims

Founded in 1935, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm. The firm is a longstanding leader in underwriting tax-exempt bonds, with deep expertise in the senior living sector, having provided more than $34 billion in financing nationwide.

HJ Sims is a SEC registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA, SIPC. The information contained herein has been prepared based upon publicly available sources believed to be reliable; however, HJ Sims does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and no independent verification has been made as to its accuracy or completeness. The information contained has been prepared and is distributed solely for informational purposes and is not a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any trading or investment strategy, and is subject to change without notice. Investments include risks. Nothing in this message or report constitutes or should be construed to be accounting, tax, investment or legal advice.

SOURCE HJ Sims