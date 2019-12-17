HJ Sims Partners with Duncan-Williams to Finance Start-up Construction of The Farms at Bailey Station, an RCA Community

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims (Sims) is pleased to announce the completion of a $219,250,000 financing for the new construction of The Farms at Bailey Station (The Farms), a Life Plan Community (LPC), located in Collierville, TN. The Farms is a sister community of Kirby Pines Estates (Kirby), located in Memphis, TN, which was voted Best Retirement Community in Memphis and the Mid-South. The Farms is designed to offer city and country living within a luxurious setting. With customizable homes, a menu of amenities, and the security of covered long-term care, The Farms will offer residents effortless, elegant living. Kirby and The Farms are run by Retirement Communities of America (RCA), a mission-driven organization with a 35+-year legacy of faith-based caring.

Duncan-Williams, Inc. (Duncan) served as co-manager on the financing. Founded in 1969, Duncan is a full-service broker dealer and nationally recognized investment banking firm headquartered in TN. The Farms is 70% pre-sold. Rees Architects and Renaissance Group served as architects; Dalhoff Thomas design studio of Memphis assisted as landscape architect. Linkous served as general contractor.

"The Farms has been a labor of love. RCA assembled a team that worked tirelessly toward a successful closing. The Sims team brought expertise, creativity, commitment and flawless execution with Duncan-Williams, and Greystone Communities. The team took a personal interest, and was sensitive and responsive to the complexities of the project and the desires of our Board Members. They successfully facilitated the financing and delivered a favorable rate structure, while with the Sims and Duncan-Williams team executed placement of the bonds masterfully," Michelle Trammell-Vincent, Senior Vice President, RCA.

Sims structured a 40-year financing to lower annual debt service (the only 2019 senior living financing with this amortization length). The financing included non-rated, fixed rate bonds and bank purchased draw-down bonds for the independent living apartments, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing portion of the project. The Community also obtained a bank revolving credit facility for the garden home portion of the community. Involving banks saved the project $6+ million in carried interest. Sims structured a Liquidity Support Agreement and Coverage Support Agreement to enhance credit and security for investors. Sims and Duncan placed the bonds with 20 institutional investors and $17+ million with accredited individual investors.

"We were honored to work with The Farms to provide its complete financing. The LPC will be the most up-to-date in its market and will be a beautifully landscaped campus of garden homes, apartments, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing," William Sims, CEO and Managing Principal, Sims.

Financed Right® solutions: James Rester at 214-558-7175 or jrester@hjsims.com.

ABOUT HJ SIMS: Founded in 1935 on Wall Street, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm. HJ Sims is known as one of the country's oldest underwriters of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, having raised $28+ billion for projects throughout the US. The firm is headquartered in Fairfield, CT, with nationwide investment banking, private wealth management and trading locations. Visit www.hjsims.com/ourstory. Investments involve risk, including the possible fluctuation of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. HJ Sims is not affiliated with Duncan-Williams, RCA or The Farms at Bailey Station. Member FINRA, SIPC. Follow HJ Sims: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

CONTACT: Tara Perkins, Assistant Vice President, Marketing Communications, HJ Sims | 203-418-9049 | tperkins@hjsims.com

Michelle Vincent, Retirement Companies of America | 901-794-2598 | mvincent@retirementcompanies.com

Gary Lendermon, Duncan-Williams, Inc. | 901-260-6847 | glendermon@duncanwilliams.com

SOURCE HJ Sims

Related Links

http://www.hjsims.com

