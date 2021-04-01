HJ Sims Partners with Gurwin Healthcare System to Finance New Community with 55% Pre-sales

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims (Sims), a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm founded in 1935, is pleased to announce the successful closing in March 2021 of a $102.1 million financing for Fountaingate Gardens, an independent living community to be located in Commack, NY.

The Gurwin Healthcare System has been providing healthcare services to Long Island residents since 1988, through the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Fay J. Lindner Assisted Living Residences. Gurwin Jewish Healthcare Foundation acquired land adjacent Fay J. Lindner Residences with the goal of completing the continuum of care through development of an independent living community to be known as Fountaingate Gardens. Working with Eventus Strategic Partners and Perkins Eastman, Fountaingate Gardens will initially add 129 independent living apartments and offer various services/amenities to its residents. Healthcare services will be provided at the Gurwin facilities contiguous to the community.

The Foundation donated $4 million to cover early expenses and loaned nearly $16 million for pre-development capital. It also donated the 10.5-acre site, appraised at $4.675 million. Total development costs, including the tax-exempt bonds, is approximately $113.8 million. The Foundation has committed $25.5 million to the project, providing confidence to investors and enabling the bonds to be issued with only 55% of the independent living units reserved with deposits from future residents.

The Foundation agreed to an Entrance Fee Guaranty Agreement, whereby it would advance up to $2.85 million, equal the entrance fees on six independent living units, in the event occupancy did not meet expectations upon opening. It also committed $10 million in the form of a Liquidity Support Agreement.

The $102,115,000 tax-exempt bond issue was divided into two short-term Entrance Fee Principal Redemption Bonds™ series and a long-term bond series. The Series 2021C bonds ($31,000,000) will be repaid when occupancy reaches 48%. The Series 2021B bonds ($32,500,000) will be repaid when occupancy reaches 86%, expected to occur in 2023. The Series 2021A ($38,615,000) has a final maturity of 2056.

Sims closed on the Series 2021 Bonds with $10.5 million of the issue purchased by Sims' Private Wealth Management clients and the remainder purchased by 28 institutional firms. The yield on the Series C bonds is 3.125%, the yield on the Series B bonds is 4.125% and the yield on the Series A bonds maturing in 2056 is 5.375%, demonstrating demand for the project and strength of the Gurwin name in the local market.

"With tremendous support from the Sims' team, we successfully secured bond financing for Fountaingate, Gurwin Health's new independent living community. Despite the challenges we faced the past year, with the impact of the pandemic, Sims found creative solutions, with a firm determination to bring this project to completion. Sims not only serves as a lender; they are a model for senior housing and development. They embrace the same goals that we have as a healthcare provider: caring, quality and excellence. Thank you, Sims for all you have done to help secure the future for our community," said Stuart Almer, CEO, Gurwin Healthcare System.

ABOUT HJ SIMS: Founded in 1935, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm. Headquartered in Fairfield, CT, Sims has nationwide investment banking, private wealth management and trading locations. Member FINRA, SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of another client's experience. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram.

CONTACT:

Tara Perkins, AVP

203-418-9049

[email protected]

Financed Right® Solutions

Andrew Nesi

203.418.9057

[email protected]

SOURCE HJ Sims

Related Links

www.hjsims.com

