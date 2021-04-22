HJ Sims Partners with StoneCreek Real Estate Partners to Facilitate $3.8 million in Retroactive PACE Financing

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims (Sims), a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm founded in 1935, is pleased to announce a successful April 2021 Retroactive Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing in the amount of $3.8 million for StoneCreek Real Estate Partners (StoneCreek).

StoneCreek, a Dallas based developer, is a collaboration of professionals with 50+ years of combined experience in the operations, development and ownership of successful senior living communities in TX, CO and AZ. The operator, Civitas Senior Living (Civitas), is a Fort Worth, TX based for-profit owner/operator of senior living communities in TX, FL, OK, NM, KY and AZ. Founded in 2012, Civitas has 100+ corporate employees and manages 45+ senior living communities.

The StoneCreek Littleton development is new construction of a 92-unit senior housing community with 70 assisted living units and 22 memory care units. The community opened in January of 2020 and provides local access to quality senior housing and care in the Littleton area of Denver. With occupancy and operational challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, StoneCreek was exploring alternative capital sources to provide additional operational leverage when Sims proposed exploring retroactive PACE financing.

PACE is a Public/Private partnership that allows property owners to finance projects through voluntary assessments placed on the property by a state economic development agency. The program finances 100% of the energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, resilience improvements and the related costs for construction and renovations/retrofits up to about 20% of the property's appraised value. The financing is collected with regular local real estate taxes and assessment payments are amortized at a fixed-rate over the useful life of the project (15-25 years). The PACE program is typically considered an alternative source of financing to mezzanine debt where interest rates average between 12%-15%. In many states, PACE is allowed to be applied retroactively post-certificate of occupancy for qualified costs for a determinate amount of time.

Sims coordinated with StoneCreek, Civitas, the PACE loan provider and the Colorado PACE Authority for approval for PACE financing from the senior construction lender. Despite the atypical nature of the program, the financing team satisfied the concerns of the senior construction lender while also navigating the various regulatory challenges associated with multi-party financings.

StoneCreek, with the guidance of Sims, was able to borrow $3.8 million in PACE financing at 5.85% to finance necessary operating expenses related to an early 2020 opening and the ensuing impact of the Pandemic.

Financed Right® Solutions— James Rester: 901.652.7378 | [email protected], Curtis King: 603.219.3158 | [email protected] or Ryan Snow: 843.870.4081 | [email protected].

ABOUT HJ SIMS: Founded in 1935, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm. Headquartered in Fairfield, CT, Sims has nationwide investment banking, private wealth management and trading locations. Member FINRA, SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of another client's experience. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram.

CONTACT: Tara Perkins, AVP | 203-418-9049 | [email protected]



SOURCE HJ Sims

Related Links

www.hjsims.com

