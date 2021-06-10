HJ Sims Secures $41.9M of Bank Financing for Expansion Project and Refinancing

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims (Sims), a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm founded in 1935, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a May 2021 financing in the amount of $41.89MM for Sunset Retirement Communities (Sunset), a multi-campus not-for-profit senior living provider located in Michigan.

In 2009, Sunset embarked on development of Waterford Place, completing the campus in 2015. In 2020, Sunset pursued phase three, including the addition of 62 independent living apartments, 20 villas and amenity spaces. Sims was engaged to identify the optimal capital structure for Sunset's project financing, while reviewing existing bank debt.

The market study for phase three (completed in March 2020) supported the need for the expansion. COVID-19 slowed down pre-sales and created a need for management to focus on existing operations. After approaching potential lenders in May 2020, Sunset's management team delayed the financing. However, Sims continued to work with Sunset, exploring capital structures. With its strong balance sheet and foundation support, Sunset moved forward with development of the 20 villas and self-funded construction costs.

During Autumn 2020, Sims re-analyzed financing options for Sunset's apartment expansion and existing debt. Hefty termination costs associated with an existing long-term swap limited the number of viable refinancing options. Sims identified a new commercial banking partner that would finance the apartment project and replace one of the lenders.

In order to minimize Sunset's long-term cost of capital and avoid large forward starting swap premiums, Sims worked with the lending partner to allow for the new money long-term bond proceeds to be drawn first such that the forward swap could take effect in just five months. By drawing the long-term proceeds first, Sunset has time to secure proceeds from strategic initiatives, which will be applied to project costs before any draws on the short-term bond proceeds. This allows Sunset to further minimize its funded interest costs during construction.

On May 12, 2021, Sims closed the Series 2021 financing for Sunset, which included three unique tranches of debt:

$13.40M of Series 2021A Bonds, partially refunding Series 2014 debt and enabling Sunset to avoid any disruption or incurring a greater cost of capital.

of Series 2021A Bonds, partially refunding Series 2014 debt and enabling Sunset to avoid any disruption or incurring a greater cost of capital. Up to $9.90M of Series 2021B Bonds, funding construction costs associated with the project and minimizing annual debt service burden.

of Series Bonds, funding construction costs associated with the project and minimizing annual debt service burden. Up to $18.59M of Series 2021C Bonds, funding construction costs associated with the project and enabling Sunset to deliver and minimize the overall debt service.

The Series 2021 financing, coupled with management's prudent strategic decisions, positions Sunset for operational success and growth.

"Pursuing debt financing for an expansion and bank replacement during COVID-19 was challenging, but Sims made it happen. With Lynn Daly and Kerry Moynihan on point, Sims relentlessly pursued every avenue to ensure Sunset was Financed Right®. Sunset is very grateful for the Sims team's expertise, industry connections and ability to close a deal with the right terms on an aggressive schedule. Sunset could not have picked a better partner. There is no question who our partner will be on future financings," said Steven Bossenbroek, CFO, Sunset Retirement Communities.

