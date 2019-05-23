HJ Sims Welcomes Tom Bowden as Vice President, Investment Banking, Bolsters Florida Banking Team

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims (Sims), a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm founded in 1935, is pleased to announce that Thomas "Tom" Bowden joins as Vice President, Investment Banking. Located in Richmond, Virginia, Bowden leads business development efforts in Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.

Prior to joining Sims, Bowden spent seven years as Vice President with BB&T Capital Markets, serving senior living clients in the Southeast region of the U.S. Prior to BB&T, he interned in the public finance investment banking group with Davenport & Company, LLC, and served as a Senate Page in the U.S. Congress.

Bowden is focused on raising capital for retirement communities, with a significant emphasis on those organized as non-profits. Well-versed in various aspects of senior living governance and operations, he strives to be a keen advocate for clients, colleagues and collaborators. Bowden is skilled in leading discussions focused on industry and capital markets education, which he views as a fundamental and necessary baseline of understanding for decision making.

Bowden earned a B.S. in accounting and business administration from Washington and Lee University, where he was elected to the Executive Committee of the Student Body, played on the Varsity Golf team, and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

"I believe in an educational approach to serving the industry. The goal is to allow clients to make the decision regarding what is best for them, and the path to that goal is achieved through educating management teams and boards. I am excited to continue that work with the outstanding HJ Sims' team, and am particularly optimistic about bringing the benefit of HJ Sims' platforms to clients in the Southeast," said Bowden.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom to our team; he is a highly respected investment banker dedicated to the senior living industry. Tom will lead efforts in Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia. Tom brings an established presence in an important region and we are thrilled to have someone of his experience and character joining our team. We are equally happy to announce that Senior Vice President, Kerry Moynihan will co-lead our client relationships and business development efforts in Florida, alongside Senior Vice President, Melissa Messina. Kerry is based in Orlando, FL, and has more than a decade of senior living banking experience. We are elated to have such strong leadership and expertise in the Southeast region," said Aaron Rulnick, Managing Principal.

ABOUT HJ SIMS: Founded in 1935 on Wall Street, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm with $2.2 billion of assets under management. HJ Sims is known as one of the country's oldest underwriters of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, having raised $25+ billion for projects throughout the US. The firm is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut, with nationwide investment banking, private client wealth management and trading locations. Visit www.hjsims.com/ourstory. Investments involve risk, including the possible fluctuation of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Member FINRA, SIPC. Follow HJ Sims on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

