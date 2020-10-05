HJF Acquires CAMRIS International, LLC

CAMRIS combines research and technical assistance expertise of more than 250 employees with modern, evidence-based practices to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. With experience spanning all regions of the world, its primary focus is on military medical research and global health, benefitting partners and populations everywhere the team works.

"As a trusted partner in military medicine, HJF continuously looks to improve our ability to deliver the best service possible to those conducting medical research benefitting our nation's warfighters and civilians alike," said HJF President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Caravalho. "This acquisition bolsters HJF's broader capabilities due to the CAMRIS team's success in delivering requirements-driven results on contracts worldwide."

"CAMRIS has more than 60 years of experience providing agile and adaptable solutions to research partners around the globe," explained CAMRIS President and CEO, Dr. Laurence M. Day. "CAMRIS is excited to join HJF, a leader in advancing medical research worldwide. We have previously worked in partnership with HJF, and by deepening the strong alignment of the HJF and CAMRIS missions, this acquisition will produce many benefits for each organization, as well as our collective customers and partners."

HJF retained the services of FedCap Advisory, LLC in connection with this transaction. HJF also retained Venable LLP as legal counsel and RSM International for auditing and accounting services.

CAMRIS will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of HJF. The new CAMRIS Board of Directors will be comprised of representatives from both CAMRIS and HJF.

About HJF

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a global nonprofit organization based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more than 35 years, HJF has partnered with military medical researchers and clinicians to advance military medicine. With a team of more than 3,000 professionals, HJF serves as a trusted and responsive partner by providing scientific, administrative and program operations services to investigators, clinicians, and global health professionals in the military, academic, and private sector. For more information, visit hjf.org.

About CAMRIS

CAMRIS International, LLC develops health research and development solutions through high-quality, cost-effective programs and research management services. With experience working in more than 100 countries, CAMRIS combines proven systems with modern, effective and innovative practices to improve the lives of people around the world. CAMRIS, an HJF company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. For more information, visit www.camris.com.

SOURCE Henry M Jackson Foundation For The Advancement Of Military Medicine

