HJF Announces 2024 Heroes of Military Medicine

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is pleased to announce the 2024 honorees receiving the HJF Heroes of Military Medicine Awards.

Since 2010, HJF has celebrated the men, women, and organizations that exemplify the mission of advancing military medicine. The Heroes of Military Medicine Awards dinner will be held on May 9, 2024, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., bringing together top military leaders, medical researchers, practitioners, and thankful citizens to salute those who, through their selfless dedication to military medicine, have improved the lives and health of our Nation's wounded, ill, and injured.

With the support of generous sponsors, including Chairman Sponsor, Humana Military, the event will recognize exceptional military medical talent benefiting both civilian and military communities nationwide.

"This year's awardees will be sure to impress you," said Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D., HJF President and CEO and retired Army Major General. "Selected by their respective senior service and agency leaders, these honorees exemplify a true commitment to military medicine, having dedicated themselves and their expertise to our nation's warfighters and their families."

Recipients of the Heroes of Military Medicine Awards will be recognized by a notable lineup of luminaries from Army, Navy, Air Force, and Civilian medicine as well as Keynote speaker, Paul A. Friedrichs, M.D., U.S. Air Force Major General (Ret.).

Jennifer Griffin, the Chief National Security Correspondent for FOX News, will serve as emcee for the twelfth consecutive year.

The 2024 Washington, D.C., Heroes of Military Medicine Award Honorees are:

Hero of Military Medicine Ambassador Honoree: C-STARS Cincinnati

Accepted by Colonel (Doctor) Valerie G. Sams , U.S . Air Force

Hero of Military Medicine U.S. Army Honoree: Lieutenant Colonel Darcie D. Greuel, USAR

Hero of Military Medicine U.S. Navy Honoree: Commander (Doctor) Timothy J. Donahue

Hero of Military Medicine U.S. Air Force Honoree: Lieutenant Colonel (Doctor) Carrie L. Lucas

L Hero of Military Medicine Civilian Honoree: Kathy M. Williams

About HJF: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a global nonprofit organization on a mission to advance military medicine. HJF's scientific, administrative, and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. With more than 40 years of experience, HJF connects the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit hjf.org .

