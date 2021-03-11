HK Organization Taps REAL New York as Exclusive Brokerage Team for 99 Gold

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HK Organization, an investor and developer of exceptional properties, has engaged REAL New York as the exclusive brokerage team for its boutique rental property in Brooklyn, 99 Gold Street. The building is in the vibrant Vinegar Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, along the East River Waterfront between DUMBO and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The REAL New York team of Thomas Neary and Lindsay Perez will manage all of the leasing and marketing efforts for the building.

99 Gold Street in Brooklyn

Under REAL New York's direction, the building has maintained vigorous leasing activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. With large units, many of which offer home offices and outdoor space, in addition to amenities such as a roof deck, sky lounge, and dedicated parking for cars and bikes, 99 Gold has been an attractive offering for residents looking to relocate during the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to welcome REAL New York to the 99 Gold team. With a proven track record of success and a first-hand knowledge of the Brooklyn residential market, REAL New York brings a fresh perspective to the leasing and marketing efforts of modern loft living at 99 Gold Street," said David Dobkin, HK Organization's Director of Investments. "We have seen a recent uptick in leasing activity as renters return to the market and are looking for larger apartments with outdoor space."

The property at 99 Gold Street is an adaptive reuse of a former toy factory, converted into a residential community in 2007 by HK Organization. Featuring 87 loft apartments in a mix of studios, one- and two-bedrooms, all of the residences at 99 Gold Street have high ceilings and original details, contemporary finishes, as well as dramatic, floor-to-ceiling windows, and central air conditioning; nearly all apartments have balcony or terrace spaces. Modern amenities include 24/7 concierge service, roof deck, indoor basketball court, fitness center with Peloton bike, and parking and bike storage for building residents. 99 Gold Street was previously awarded the AIA Brooklyn Design Award of Merit.

"We're excited to be showing 99 Gold Street to our clients. Many of them are looking for a new place to settle into following all of the changes to work and home life that we've seen over the past year. 99 Gold is the perfect answer; it's a small piece of tranquility that still maintains a connection to the city at large," said Louis Adler, co-founder and principal of REAL New York.

Situated on the corner of Gold and Front streets, 99 Gold Street offers residents the best of two worlds – the restaurants, shops and lifestyle of DUMBO and the serene setting and cobblestone streets of Vinegar Hill. The building is a few blocks from the 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, as well as the popular Empire Stores, the revitalized historic warehouses which today hosts a food hall, restaurant, museum, and art exhibits. It is also a short walk to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, including Wegmans' first New York City market.

In addition to the on-site car and bike parking for residents, the A, C and F subway lines, Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges are easily accessible transportation options from the building, as well as a recently expanded Citi Bike docking station which sits right outside of the building.

About HK Organization

HK Organization is a real estate owner and developer focused on the innovative transformation of underutilized buildings. HK Organization has built several million square feet of residential, commercial and industrial space, focusing on emerging markets and identifying pioneering projects that revitalize and enhance neighborhoods and communities with enduring value.

