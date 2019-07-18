HKA Acquires The Kenrich Group

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, the world's leading construction claims and dispute resolution firm, announced today that it has acquired The Kenrich Group LLC, an expert, business and litigation consulting firm with more than 100 professionals in 11 offices throughout the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 by Ken Metcalfe, Rich Sieracki, Chris Tierney and Chris Beirise, The Kenrich Group provides consulting services in business, management and litigation consulting. Their offerings include consulting and expert testimony in the areas of bankruptcy, commercial damages, construction delay and disruption, government contracts, intellectual property and regulated utilities. The Kenrich Group also provides services in forensic accounting, valuations, as well as fraud and other investigations.

"The combination of HKA and The Kenrich Group has created the largest construction claims consultancy in the US and additionally provides our mutual clients with an established practice in commercial damages, government contract claims and regulated utilities consulting," said Frank J. Giunta, Partner and President of HKA's Americas operations. "Our combined resources offer our clients unparalleled capabilities," he added.

"The addition of The Kenrich Group is a major step forward in our strategy and growth ambitions which include both organic growth and acquiring high quality, complementary businesses," said Renny Borhan, HKA's Chief Executive Officer. "They will significantly strengthen our global capabilities in forensics, commercial damages and government contracts services," he added.

"HKA and The Kenrich Group are well established in their existing markets," said Ken Metcalfe, Co-CEO of The Kenrich Group. "We believe this union will take both firms to another level," he added.

"I look forward to bringing our similar cultures and value systems together," said Rich Sieracki, Co-CEO of The Kenrich Group. "HKA's global resources will add another significant dimension to our business and enhance our growing international practice," he added.

"I am especially excited about having a much larger platform from which to provide government contract services to clients," said Greg Bingham, President of The Kenrich Group.

About The Kenrich Group

The Kenrich Group LLC is a business and litigation consulting firm operating in 11 locations throughout the US. For litigation, investigations and dispute matters, they analyze financial, accounting, engineering, scheduling, economic and damages-related issues and provide management, regulatory and litigation consulting services to corporations, government agencies and legal counsel. Their non-litigation consulting services also help clients improve their policies, procedures and operations. For more information on The Kenrich Group, visit www.kenrichgroup.com.

About HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction and engineering industry. With the addition of The Kenrich Group, HKA employs more than 1,000 professionals (including more than 500 experts) operating in 50 offices in 19 countries worldwide.

From construction and manufacturing to processes and technology, our people provide the consulting, expert and advisory insights that make the best possible outcomes a reality for public and private sector clients worldwide. Our global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious projects across a wide range of market sectors including buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure, oil and gas, power and utilities and technology.

