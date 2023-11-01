HKA ADDS CLAIMS CONSULTING TEAM TO SEATTLE OFFICE

News provided by

HKA Global

01 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, has added a four-person team to its Seattle, Washington, office to expand its claims consulting group.

Continue Reading

Jeffrey Lounsberry joins HKA as a Partner with more than 24 years of experience in economic and financial damages analysis related to construction claims, construction project audits, and commercial disputes. Jeff is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Construction Auditor (CCA) whose practice focuses largely on construction matters, including project audits of construction costs and cost analysis of construction claims.

He has analyzed various construction claims for lost labor productivity, delay and disruption, extended job site and home office overhead, and other types of claims. Jeff has advised clients as they progress through settlement negotiations and provided deposition, arbitration, and trial testimony. He has also presented and/or otherwise participated in numerous mediations.

Brett Swanson joins HKA as a Director with extensive experience performing contract cost audits and analyzing construction claims. He has audited numerous contractors' costs on general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) contracts with a guaranteed maximum price (GMP), GC/CM design-build contracts with a GMP, cost-reimbursable contracts, and firm fixed price (FFP) contracts, as well audits of requested changes.

As a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Construction Auditor (CCA), Brett understands construction contracts and their cost accumulation provisions to audit contractors' costs. He has reviewed and analyzed labor, equipment, subcontractor, materials, and job site and home office overhead cost documentation, including job cost reports, invoices, timecards, change orders, bid documentation, and contractors' financial statements.

Jon Maus is a Certified Construction Auditor (CCA) who joins HKA as a Manager with experience in contract auditing, forensic accounting, and business litigation consulting. His experience includes the auditing of construction contract billings and cost accumulations and the analysis of construction claims and commercial matters in dispute.

Jessica Gates joins HKA as a Senior Associate Consultant with experience assisting with claim analysis and contract audits on numerous engagements.

"We have known and worked with Jeff and his team for a long time, and they enjoy an excellent reputation in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest region and beyond," said Maged Abdelsayed, Partner, Construction, Claims and Expert Services Lead, Americas. "As we continue to grow the resources of our construction claims group, the experience that Jeff, Brett, Jon, and Jessica bring to our team will be especially valuable to our clients."

ABOUT HKA

HKA is a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services.

As trusted independent consultants, experts, and advisors, we help clients manage disputes, risk, and uncertainty on complex contracts and challenging projects. Our advice is impartial, incisive, and authoritative.

We work with government agencies, local authorities, contractors, legal firms, and other professional service providers, as well as owners and operators, financial institutions, and insurers. HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense, buildings, energy and natural resources, environment and climate change, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, marine and shipping, mining and metals, oil and gas, power and utilities, real estate and tourism, sports and entertainment, technology, media and telecoms, and transportation infrastructure.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 experts, consultants, and advisors across 45+ offices in 17 countries with the skills and experience that are essential to get to the heart of even the most complex issues. Our people have vast first-hand experience spanning all major industries and the world's most complex megaprojects, as well as an international track record of achieving successful outcomes.

For more information about HKA, visit hka.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter, @HKAGlobal), and Facebook.

CONTACT:
Andrew Katz, [email protected], +1 215 962 1136

SOURCE HKA Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.