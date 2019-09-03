HKA appoints Simon Moon as Partner And Chief Operating Officer

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, the world's leading construction claims and dispute resolution firm, today announced that Simon Moon has joined the firm as Partner and Chief Operating Officer, based in its London office.

Simon joins the Board and Senior Leadership Team at HKA and will play a significant role in the development and growth of the firm. He will be responsible for providing commercial and operational leadership, leading the firm's digital transformation initiatives and creating value for clients by ensuring HKA remains at the forefront of service delivery.

Commenting on Simon's appointment, Partner and CEO, Renny Borhan, said, "With Simon joining our team, HKA gains a very experienced international leader with a track record of delivering growth, business improvement, building high-performing teams and providing high-value, innovative, quality professional services to clients."

"Simon is joining HKA at an exciting point in our journey as we continue to enhance our position in the industry. He will be valuable in helping the leadership team deliver increased value to our clients, employees and wider stakeholders," added Renny.

Prior to joining HKA, Simon was at Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, for over 20 years where he held several senior management positions. Most recently, as CEO of its Middle East and Africa business, Simon led a team of 2,000 consultants delivering the design, engineering, project management and advisory services on many of the region's most iconic and important buildings, infrastructure and transportation, and was responsible for all aspects of business performance, people and clients.

After SNC-Lavalin acquired Atkins in 2017, Simon was additionally responsible for the Group's global digital transformation programme where he successfully developed and implemented a group-wide digital strategy that realised major outcomes in service delivery to clients and the business.

Simon Moon said, "I am extremely excited to join HKA, a firm that has an enviable track record of working on some of the most challenging and complex megaprojects and for employing the leading talent from across the industry and a wide spectrum of disciplines."

"Working closely with the leadership team and everyone across the HKA community, I look forward to expanding and enhancing our position in our core market sectors worldwide and providing clients with a service offering that is constantly evolving in response to their needs," added Simon.

ABOUT HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction and engineering industry. The firm employs more than 1,000 professionals (including 500 experts) operating in 50 offices in 19 countries worldwide.

From construction and manufacturing to processes and technology, our people provide the consulting, expert and advisory insights that make the best possible outcomes a reality for public and private sector clients worldwide. Our global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious projects across a wide range of market sectors including buildings, industrial, infrastructure, oil and gas, power and utilities and technology.

