HKA Expands Construction Claims Practice in Detroit, MI

DETROIT, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA announced today that it has hired two construction claims executives to establish the firm's presence in Detroit, Michigan.

Mile Milivojevic, who joins as Principal, will lead HKA's Detroit operations. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Mile specializes in project risk management, scheduling, cost, productivity and delay and disruption on industrial, infrastructure, commercial and institutional construction projects.

He has testified as an expert witness and has experience on the assessment of schedule delays and damages in support of litigation, as well as the analysis and preparation of programming, project management, data discovery, conversion and analysis. He earned his Master of Technical Sciences and his BS in Structural & Civil Engineering from the University of Mostar (Yugoslavia).

Francisco Mojica joins as Associate Director. With more than 20 years of experience in architecture and construction management, Francisco has represented general contractors, subcontractors, investors, owners and developers in construction consulting, dispute resolution, design, construction and design/build management. He earned his BS in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University.

"Detroit has seen unprecedented growth and revitalization over the last 10 years with continued commitment of private and public investment. Mile and Francisco offer the right type of expertise and experience to help us capitalize on this opportunity," said Frank Giunta, HKA Partner and Head of Americas.

"We are excited to finally have a physical presence in Detroit, which has long been a growing market for HKA," said Rick Moffat, HKA Partner.

HKA is the world's leading consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation and dispute resolution within the capital projects and infrastructure sector. We also have extensive experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes, forensic accounting matters and in cybersecurity and privacy governance and compliance. HKA also supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing consulting services on complex government contracting matters. HKA has in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in more than 40 offices across 17 countries.

