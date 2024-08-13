HKA launches Economic Damages practice in the Americas with the appointment of Dr. Charles Parekh

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA announces the launch of its Economic Damages practice in the Americas with the appointment of Dr. Charles Parekh as a Partner based in Chicago.

Charles Parekh is an expert witness with over 20 years of experience specializing in economic and statistical analysis for finance, healthcare, and public policy issues. His extensive background in dispute consulting and litigation support includes work in class actions, healthcare, education, statistical sampling, and structured finance.

Dr. Parekh specializes in leading projects that use financial, statistical, and economic modeling to calculate damages and losses. His expertise encompasses the analysis of extensive transactional data to calculate damages in litigation related to financial markets, mortgage transactions, and healthcare billing and coding. He has led statistical and economic modeling teams in various repurchase litigations and bankruptcies, using statistical sampling and analysis to estimate repurchase liabilities. Additionally, Dr. Parekh's experience includes sampling transactions to detect price fixing, conducting event studies to assess investor damages, applying statistical techniques in internal investigations, and using surveys and regressions to value intellectual property.

"We are excited to welcome Charles to our team in the Americas," said Frank Giunta, Partner and Regional CEO, Americas. "Expanding our economic damages practice into the Americas will significantly enhance our service offerings, and Charles's expertise will be crucial in delivering outstanding service to our clients."

"I have seen, first-hand, how legal teams can significantly increase their likelihood of positive outcomes when they are able to hire the right team of experts," said Charles Parekh, Partner. "I am excited to join HKA to help expand our industry-leading expertise, providing clients with top experts and a true partner in the litigation lifecycle."

Prior to joining HKA, Charles held senior leadership positions at Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps), Navigant Economics/LECG, and most recently, NERA Economic Consulting. He holds a PhD in Public Finance and Research Methods from New York University, a Master of Public Policy with a focus on Public Policy Analysis from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Colgate University.

HKA's highly qualified economic damages practice combines its professionals' expertise in economics, forensic accounting, and valuation with deep industry knowledge and insights to quantify losses – communicating its analysis with authority and clarity to clients and counsel, court, or tribunal. The firm provides expert accounting and analytical support in commercial disputes of all types. Their experts are veterans of hundreds of assignments across many industries in both domestic and international disputes.

HKA is the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services.

HKA brings a proud record of excellent service and high achievement to bear on today's challenges. As trusted independent consultants, experts, and advisors, we help clients manage disputes, risk, and uncertainty on complex contracts and challenging projects. Our advice is impartial, incisive, and authoritative.

We work with government agencies, local authorities, contractors, legal firms, and other professional service providers, as well as owners and operators, financial institutions, and insurers. HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 experts, consultants, and advisors across 45+ offices in 17 countries with the skills and experience that are essential to get to the heart of even the most complex issues.

For more information about HKA, visit hka.com

