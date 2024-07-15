HKA welcomes three experts to enhance Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages practice

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, is thrilled to announce that three experts have joined its Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) team in North America.

K. Scott Van Meter joins as Partner based in Houston, TX. He has over 35 years of experience in litigation consulting, bankruptcy and restructuring, valuation, and forensic accounting. Scott provides financial advisory and litigation support to clients, including plaintiffs, defendants, corporations, debtors, and creditors. He has been designated as an expert witness in more than 100 complex disputes involving commercial, intellectual property, accounting/auditing malpractice, valuation, and economic damages throughout North America and Europe. Additionally, his expertise has extended to providing testimony in bankruptcy-related disputes, including avoidance matters, solvency, and claims litigation.

Scott, Pam, and Alex bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will provide innovative solutions to our clients.

Before joining HKA, Scott was a managing director at B. Riley Financial. He received his Juris Doctorate (JD) from Stetson University College of Law and his Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting from Washington and Lee University. Scott is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed in Texas and Florida and a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA). He is also Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF).

Pamela Verick joins as Principal based in Washington, DC. She has over 25 years of experience in global fraud risk management, data-driven compliance programs, and triaged responses to unplanned events. Pam specializes in bribery and corruption risk, culture and conduct, ethics, integrity, compliance systems, fraud governance and risk management, and fraud and misconduct investigations. She is a recognized forensic advisory leader who has provided forensic advisory and investigation assistance in 40 countries across six continents. She has experience working with legal and compliance counsel, board members, C-suite executives, and senior management.

Before joining HKA, Pam worked as a director in the forensic practices of a globally recognized consulting organization and Big Four accounting firm. She received both her Master of Science in Justice/Judicial Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice from American University. She is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Alexander Lee joins as Director based in New York City. With over 15 years of professional experience, he is a testifying expert specializing in business valuations and damages quantification. Alex has worked on engagements covering a variety of industries, including mining, energy, banking, commodities trading, and real estate development. Using his background in accounting, assurance, and business valuations, he has testified and prepared expert reports for commercial and investor-state disputes in multiple jurisdictions. Alex is recognized in Who's Who Legal (WWL) Arbitration Future Leaders, Mining, and Thought Leaders USA – Mining guides that highlight the most prominent experts from around the world.

Before joining HKA, Alex worked as a director at AlixPartners. He earned both his Master of Accounting and his Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Waterloo. Alex is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Ontario and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV).

"As we continue expanding our FACD practice across the Americas, we are excited to welcome Scott, Pam, and Alex to our team," said Ave Tucker, Partner, Strategic Growth Advisor. "These experts are well known in their respective fields and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help as we grow our business and continue to provide innovative solutions to our clients."

HKA's FACD experts have extensive experience advising clients on the accounting, economic, and financial impacts of complex matters. The firm's experts serve clients by analyzing issues related to various disputes, including breach of contract, intellectual property (IP), shareholder, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, HKA undertakes fraud, forensic, and regulatory investigations.

