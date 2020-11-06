HKA Welcomes Three New Partners

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries, has announced that three partners have joined the firm.

Michael Corcione has joined the firm as Partner specializing in Cyber Security and Privacy, based in New York, NY. Michael has more than 25 years of experience advising companies and boards on cybersecurity and privacy strategy and has led the delivery of chief information security officer support services. Michael also consults on regulatory enforcement matters related to cyber and information security and appropriate remediation. He is currently a Cybersecurity Advisory board member at Pace University and a board member at the American Management Association International. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in MIS from Pace University. Prior to joining HKA, he was a Managing Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy Advisory Services at Treliant.

Doug Farrow has joined the firm as Partner within the Commercial Damages Group, based in Los Angeles, CA. Farrow has more than 30 years of experience assisting corporations, attorneys and their clients with a wide spectrum of financial, economic and accounting matters including insurance claims and damage matters. He earned his BA from Pitzer College and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner and is Certified in Financial Forensics. Prior to joining HKA, Farrow was a Partner with KPMG.

Troy Dahlberg has joined the firm as Partner within the Commercial Damages Group, assigned to the New York, NY office. Dahlberg has more than 35 years of experience providing forensic accounting, auditing and consulting services to companies in many industries. He earned his B.A from the University of California, Berkeley and his J.D. from Southwestern School of Law. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified in Financial Forensics and is accredited in business valuation. Prior to joining HKA Dahlberg was a Partner with KPMG.

"The addition of these experts is a direct reflection of the need for our consulting services throughout the Americas," said Frank Giunta, President and Partner of HKA's America's Region. "I am confident that they will provide significant value to our growth strategy," he added.

About HKA - HKA is one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries. We also have particular experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes and in forensic accounting matters. HKA also supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

