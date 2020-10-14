HKA Welcomes Two Partners

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries, has announced that two partners have joined the firm.

Jim Thomas has joined the firm as Partner and Global Sector Lead, Aerospace & Defense in Washington DC. With 35 years of experience providing consulting and dispute resolution services to government contractors, Thomas will also Co-Chair HKA's Government Contracts Group. In addition to aerospace & defense, he serves many industries including technology, engineering and professional services, industrial products, construction, retail products and healthcare. He has testified as an expert in proceedings before the ASBCA, CBCA, GSBCA, District Court and in Arbitration. He has served as a neutral accountant in purchase price disputes involving government contract accounting issues. He earned his B.S in Accounting from Penn State University and is a Certified Public Accountant in Virginia and the District of Columbia. Prior to joining HKA, Thomas was a Forensic Services Partner with PwC.

David Duffus has joined the firm as Partner within the Commercial Damages Group and will be based in Pittsburgh, PA. Duffus has more than 25 years of experience providing complex litigation services, forensic accounting and valuation services for businesses ranging from start-up entities to Fortune 100 companies, and has testified as an expert at deposition, trial and in alternative dispute settings more than 90 times. Duffus has also served as an arbitrator/neutral accountant in post-acquisition and valuation related disputes. He earned his B.A. in Economics and Political Science and his MBA in Accounting from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner and is certified in financial forensics. Prior to joining HKA, Duffus was a Partner at Baker Tilly.

"We are very fortunate to have experts of Jim and David's caliber join HKA," said Frank Giunta, President and Partner of HKA's America's Region. "I am confident that they will both have a significant impact and help our continued growth in their respective operations," he added.

