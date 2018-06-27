HKBN Wins Dual Awards from Telecom Asia Awards 2018

Telecom Asia Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious telecom industry awards in Asia Pacific, which aim to recognise excellence in innovation and achievements in the industry. Shortlist from this year's Telecom Asia Awards includes 54 telecom companies across 14 Asia-Pacific markets nominated by Telecom Asia readers, editors and an independent judging panel. The winners were chosen by the independent judging panel on the basis of innovation, financial performance, technology, market leadership and corporate governance.

HKBN is the fourth-time winner of the Best Broadband Carrier Award and a new champion of the Best MVNO Award. HKBN Co-Owner and COO NiQ Lai said, "These prestigious awards recognise our strong growth and continued efforts to bring disruptive innovations and benefits to both our residential and corporate customers. Our Co-Ownership aligns the interests of our Talents and shareholders, and therefore HKBN is run with an 'owner' and entrepreneurial mindset for outstanding business execution to exceed customer and investor expectations."

"We hope these awards will inspire other new entrants to take a far more disruptive approach in their home markets, rather than a traditional mini-incumbent-me-too market positioning. In living our core purpose to 'make our Hong Kong a better place to live', we hope to inspire the world to become a better place to live, via better-value telecom services," added Lai.

Among major telecom companies in Hong Kong, HKBN is the only one offering top-value quad-play (fibre broadband, home telephone, OTT and mobile services) in one consolidated bill at very competitive prices. HKBN is also a fast growing enterprise solutions provider, supporting business customers and global carriers with an integrated network of two separate platforms for diversity and redundancy. HKBN entered into Hong Kong mobile market as an MVNO in September 2016, and had over 230,000 activated mobile subscribers as at February 2018.

Photo: https://reg.hkbn.net/WwwCMS/upload/web/en/images/201806_telecomasia_awards_ceremony.jpg

Photo caption: HKBN Co-Owner and COO NiQ Lai receives 'Best Broadband Carrier' and 'Best MVNO' Awards from Telecom Asia Awards 2018.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group is Hong Kong's largest provider of residential high speed fibre broadband (symmetrical 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps) services by number of subscriptions, and a fast growing enterprise solutions provider. The Group offers a full range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets, encompassing broadband and Wi-Fi network services, cloud solutions, data connectivity, data facilities, system integration, mobile services, entertainment and voice communications. HKBN owns an extensive fibre network in Hong Kong, which covers over 2.2 million residential homes passed, representing approximately 81% of Hong Kong's total residential units, and more than 2,300 commercial buildings. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by over 300 Co-Owners who have invested their own savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310), representing the majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group. HKBN Group is part of HKBN Ltd.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180516/2135073-1LOGO

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hkbn-wins-dual-awards-from-telecom-asia-awards-2018-300673000.html

SOURCE HKBN Group

Related Links

https://www.hkbn.net

