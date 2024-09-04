HKBU develops Chinese medicine for ulcerative colitis approved by National Medical Products Administration for clinical trial

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development (CDD) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has achieved a significant milestone in developing a novel Chinese herbal formulation for ulcerative colitis remission maintenance. Following a submission of Investigational New Drug application for CDD-2103 to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in mid-June this year, CDD has received in late August its authorisation for clinical trial.

(From right) Ms Emily Au, Assistant Director (Research and Development); Dr Tan Hor Yue, Assistant Professor; and Mr Duan Zhigang, Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager of CDD at HKBU, introduce the development of the novel Chinese herbal formulation for ulcerative colitis remission maintenance.

CDD plans to commence a Phase II clinical trial for this new drug in the Mainland next year to verify its effectiveness and safety as a treatment for remission maintenance for ulcerative colitis.

Developed based on traditional Chinese medicine formulation

Ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, is becoming increasingly prevalent. It has a rising morbidity particularly in China and other Asian countries. Its main symptoms include diarrhea, rectal bleeding and abdominal cramps, resulting in a reduced quality of life for patients. Ulcerative colitis can be broadly divided into active and remission stages. Currently the main treatment objectives of the disease are to relieve symptoms, sustain the remission period, and reduce recurrence. Existing treatment options for ulcerative colitis cannot completely maintain remission, nor prevent its recurrence.

In search of more effective ways to relieve ulcerative colitis, the research team developed a Chinese herbal formulation CDD-2103, with nine Chinese herbal medicines including Codonopsis Radix (dang shen) and Curcumae Longae Rhizoma (jiang huang), based on years of clinical experience. CDD-2103 is formulated for to maintain remission in ulcerative colitis patients who exhibit symptoms of spleen deficiency and internal accumulation of damp heat.

According to a clinical study conducted in Hong Kong by the research team, patients who used CDD-2103 in a decoction format demonstrated good tolerability with no adverse effects reported. The research team has developed the CDD-2103 granule in accordance with NMPA's stringent quality control standards, and completed a series of basic experimental studies including preclinical pharmaceutical, pharmacology and non-clinical safety evaluations. Results of the preclinical studies showed that CDD-2103 suppressed the progression of colitis by improving the tolerogenic immune microenvironment, which is achieved by mediating the differentiation of regulatory T cells and reducing the number of inflammatory macrophages in the colon, as well as strengthening the tight junction proteins in the mucosal barriers. The research findings have been published in a number of scientific journals including Journal of Advanced Research, Phytomedicine and Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Associate Vice-President (Clinical Chinese Medicine) and Director of CDD at HKBU, said: "We are delighted that CDD-2103 has obtained approval to carry out a Phase II clinical trial in the Mainland. The Centre is optimistic that it can improve patients' quality of life. CDD-2103 is a novel Chinese herbal formulation developed based on the modified ancient formulations combined with modern technology. Obtaining clinical trial approval from NMPA for this new drug is one of the important milestones of the Centre, which is also a recognition of the efforts of the research team in the development of novel Chinese herbal drugs."

Phase II trial focuses on safety and effectiveness

CDD will launch a randomised, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trial in the Mainland in 2025 to evaluate the drug's safety and effectiveness in ulcerative colitis patients in remission.

Dr Tan Hor Yue, Assistant Professor of CDD stated: "It is anticipated that the larger scales of clinical trials will be completed in the next five years in order to confirm CDD-2103's therapeutic effect and safety in treating ulcerative colitis. After collecting sufficient data regarding the drug's safety and efficacy, the Centre will submit an application for NMPA's new drug approval, with the objective of obtaining authorisation for the sales of CDD-2103 in the market".

CDD, located in the Hong Kong Science Park, is funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission's InnoHK initiative. It is the only centre focusing on the research and development of Chinese herbal medicines at a local university. Since its establishment in 2020, CDD has been focusing on innovative Chinese medicine research for gastrointestinal and immune-related diseases such as chronic constipation and ulcerative colitis.

SOURCE Hong Kong Baptist University