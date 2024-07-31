HKBU organises "Journey to Excellence: HKBU in Paris" during Olympics to showcase research and innovation achievements in sports science

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In wholehearted support of the Paris Olympics, a global sports event kicked off on 26 July, Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) organised the "Journey to Excellence: HKBU in Paris" symposium at the OLY House in Paris on 28 and 29 July which showcased to the world the University's experience and achievements in utilising technology to assist sports and the multi-dimensional development of athletes, contributing to the advancement of the global sports industry.

Professor Alexander Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU (back row, third from right); Mr Mike Miller, CEO of the World Olympians Association (front row, left); Ms Yang Yang, Vice-President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (back row, third from left); Mr Seung-min Ryu, First Vice-Chair of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission (back row, second from right); Dr Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning) of HKBU (back row, first from right); Ms Christine Chow, Vice-President (Administration) and Secretary of HKBU (back row, second from left); Professor Terence Lau, Interim Chief Innovation Officer of HKBU (back row, first from left); and Professor Patrick Lau Wing-chung, Coordinator of HKBU Admission Scheme for Olympians (front row, right) at the panel discussion.

HKBU has always pursued excellence in academic research and sports science development, and has established solid strategic partnerships with global partners by sharing its cutting-edge research and fruits of innovations in sports science. Focused on two themes, "Enhancing Life Outside Sport for Olympians and Elite Athletes" and "Science, Technology, AI and Sport", the symposium brought together experts and scholars from around the world for in-depth discussions.

Professor Alex Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU, pointed out that the "Journey to Excellence: HKBU in Paris" event epitomises the spirit of excellence and innovation that HKBU strives to advocate and embody.

"HKBU has long been trailblazers, pioneering new frontiers in transdisciplinary teaching and research with strengths in creative media, health and drug discovery, humanities and cultures, data analytics and AI. In this two-day event, we convene to delve into discussions that sit at the intersection of human endeavour and technological advancement, specifically within the realms of sport," said Professor Wai.

Renowned speakers, such as Mr Joël Bouzou, President of the World Olympians Association; Ms Yang Yang, Vice-President of the World Anti-Doping Agency; and Mr Seung-min Ryu, First Vice-Chair of the International Olympic Committee, participated in the symposium. They engaged in extensive and rigorous discussions on issues related to the latest developments in the sports world, including protecting the health and well-being of athletes, supporting the all-round development of athletes, the development and application of sports science and technology, and the global promotion of sports events.

In addition, HKBU's researchers and student team, led by Professor Yannis Pitsiladis, Head of the Department of Sport, Physical Education and Health at HKBU and a world-renowned expert in sports science and sports medicine, also highlighted the University's outstanding academic achievements at the event, as well as the research and practical applications in sports and other innovative fields.

In order to support the career development of athletes on the sports ground and in other fields, HKBU announced at the event the launch of the HKBU Admission Scheme for Olympians in partnership with the World Olympians Association starting from the 2025/26 academic year. The scheme, the first-ever of its kind in Hong Kong, aims to recognise the sporting achievements of current or retired international and Mainland China athletes who have competed at the Olympic Games and other sports events at the same level, and support their transition from elite sport to career development. Admitted Olympians will be offered scholarships, including full scholarships covering tuition fees and a cash allowance of up to HK$50,000 per year to subsidise accommodation and living expenses, or full or half tuition waiver, as well as personalised academic advising and learning support.

HKBU has spared no effort in providing comprehensive support to Hong Kong athletes. The University's Talented Athletes Direct Admission Scheme (TADAS) and Students with Exceptional Talent Direct Admission Scheme (SETDAS) provide flexible study arrangements for outstanding athletes in Hong Kong. In the ongoing Paris Olympics and the Paris Paralympic Games to be held soon, a total of four elite athletes from HKBU have been selected for the Hong Kong, China sports delegation (including fencing-foil representative Cheung Ka-long who had clinched a gold medal, windsurfing representative Ma Kwan-ching, taekwondo representative Lo Wai-fung, and badminton-WH2 representative Chan Ho-yuen) to participate in the games.

Streaming of video highlights of the symposium was conducted through HKBU's official social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo) and a number of online media platforms on 31 July, attracting a total of over 15 million online audience so far.

SOURCE Hong Kong Baptist University