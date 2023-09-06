HKEX Celebrates Opening of London Office

News provided by

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

06 Sep, 2023, 21:26 ET

HONG KONG and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), one of the world's leading exchange groups, was this week pleased to celebrate the opening of its new office in London, further extending its international reach.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin and other senior company executives hosted a reception on Wednesday evening in The City of London to welcome guests from across the UK financial and business community. In celebration of this milestone event, Mr Aguzin struck the HKEX gong, signifying HKEX's commitment to its global clients and to the importance of connectivity.

The new London office will consolidate HKEX's presence in the UK, and connect European clients with Asia's most international, diverse and liquid capital markets. It will provide on-the-ground support to customers in the region, helping them to access Hong Kong's broad and diverse product ecosystem, and capture the opportunities arising from some of the major megatrends that define Asia's growth story.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: "The opening of our London office marks another significant development in our continued commitment to our customers around the world. Together with the recent successful launch of our New York office, our new HKEX London office will bring greater access, opportunity and insight to our global clients. Now, with a presence in the three major world time zones, we are very well placed to connect capital with opportunities and enhance international connectivity, further strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global superconnector."

Mr Aguzin added: "HKEX already has strong ties with the financial community in London, through its subsidiary, the London Metal Exchange, and this new office will broaden and deepen our support for our growing customer base in Europe. We look forward to working with investors, companies and risk managers in the region, supporting them as together we drive our shared sustainable success."

The new London office will focus on promoting the attractiveness of HKEX's international equities franchise, its exclusive connectivity with Mainland China's capital markets and its rapidly expanding derivatives product suite. It will also provide the Group's European clients with on-the-ground expertise and insight on Hong Kong's capital market opportunities and innovations.

HKEX Co-Head of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Rideout, said: "London is one of the world's top financial centres and is home to Europe's largest capital pool. Well known for its extensive network of international professionals, and its commitment to innovation, London is also one of the premier hubs for hedge funds, private equity and fintech companies. By establishing a presence in The City, we can better connect with our European clients and partners, gain insights into their needs, and support them as they seek to capture Asia's growth opportunities."

The London and New York offices complement HKEX's existing international reach from its offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore.

Photos of the reception and further information about HKEX and its market can be found here.

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

