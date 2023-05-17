HKEX Suite of MSCI Products Launched with Fenics GO

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenics GO, an innovative global platform and service for accessing and transmitting financial information and trading financial instruments, including, exchange listed options and delta 1 products, operated by the Fenics division of BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has introduced 37 HKEX MSCI derivatives products on to its multi award winning platform.

Working together with HKEX is an important step in expanding the range of products that Fenics GO can offer as well as acknowledging our goal of a more efficient, compliant, and cheaper method for arranging block trades for the wider market.

Jean-Pierre Aubin, Co-Global Head of Brokerage and Chief Executive Officer of Fenics GO, said: "We are very excited to be partnering with the HKEX to launch HKEX MSCI products on Fenics GO. We are committed to the electronic evolution of the derivative markets. We look forward to working closely with HKEX on the MSCI suite and on new products that HKEX may bring to market in the future."

HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities, Wilfred Yiu, said: "We are delighted to be working together with Fenics GO to offer an electronic block trade service to promote our comprehensive suite of HKEX MSCI products. The use of this accessible and efficient technology platform will support the continued development of our markets, offering customers around the world better choice and promoting transparency, market compliance and auditability."

About Fenics GO

Fenics GO specializes in the arrangement of block trades for global exchange listed options and delta 1 products. Capitalizing on BGC's electronic trading heritage, its goal is to enhance the current voice brokerage model by offering a technologically advanced electronic platform connecting market participants and intermediaries directly. Fenics GO combines complementary trading protocols to enable the dynamic work-up of multiple trading interests anonymously. Its focus on transparency and the provision of diverse execution methods to initiate or join transactions, coupled with Fenics GO's leading-edge technology, creates a robust and reliable trading environment for all participants. With a commitment to low costs, fairness, transparency, and resiliency Fenics GO aims to be the premier OTC marketplace to source listed derivative block liquidity.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners, Inc. ("BGC") is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC, through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income (Rates and Credit), Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping, and Futures. BGC, through its various affiliates, also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through its brands, including Fenics®, FMX™, FMX Futures Exchange™, Fenics Markets Xchange™, Fenics Digital™, Fenics UST™, Fenics FX™, Fenics Repo™, Fenics Direct™, Fenics MID™, Fenics Market Data™, Fenics GO™, Fenics PortfolioMatch™, BGC®, BGC Trader™, kACE2™, and Lucera®, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Partners, BGC Trader, GFI, GFI Ginga, CreditMatch, Fenics, Fenics.com, FMX, Sunrise Brokers, Poten & Partners, RP Martin, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Caventor, LumeMarkets and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media contact:

Harjeet Singh

+44 207-894-8829

Investor Relations contact:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.