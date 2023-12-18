HKG Epitherapeutics Announces Patent Awarded in Australia

- Patent Covers HKG's Proprietary DNA Methylation Markers for Noninvasive Cancer Detection -

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, announced today that it has received a notice of acceptance for its patent application for DNA methylation markers for noninvasive cancer detection and uses thereof from IP Australia, the Australian government agency that administers intellectual property (IP) rights and legislation relating to patents.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and its incidence rate has only been growing in Australia," said Moshe Szyf, PhD, Founder and CEO, HKG Epitherapeutics. "Early detection can be the difference between life and death for many patients and a preventative measure for tremendous financial burden. The patent for our noninvasive cancer detection technology reaffirms our commitment to fighting this disease alongside patients and further strengthens our position in the global market as we continue to advance and expand our diagnostics platform."

The patent protects HKG's innovative approach utilizing "binary-categorical differentiation," which uses a small number of specific DNA methylation positions in the human genome to accurately identify cancer in biological material derived from patients, distinguishing cancer DNA from other types of DNA.

"As a longtime patent attorney, I believe this achievement serves as a positive indication that HKG will secure patents in additional countries where it seeks protection for its unique technology," added France Côté, Patent Agent and Co-Founder, Benoît & Côté . "Australia can be a challenging market to receive patent approval in; however, with this recent acceptance, we are more confident than ever in our joint ability to navigate other jurisdictions successfully."

This patent application will be the first to be granted within a patent family filed in several countries.

About HKG Epitherapeutics

HKG Epitherapeutics is a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging. Through translating its pioneering epigenetic research into innovative medical and consumer-focused tests, HKG provides valuable genetic insights that empower healthcare professionals and individuals to adopt a more personalized, proactive approach to healthcare. For more information, visit https://hkgepitherapeutics.com/ .

Media Contacts

Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE HKG Epitherapeutics