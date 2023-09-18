HKG Epitherapeutics CEO Delivered a Keynote Presentation at BIOHK2023

Presentation Highlights the Implications of DNA Methylation for Early Disease Prediction, Prevention and Intervention

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, announced that its CEO, Prof. Moshe Szyf, delivered a keynote presentation at BIOHK2023 titled, "DNA methylation in health and disease; implications for early prediction, prevention and intervention." The event took place in Hong Kong, China on September 13-16, 2023.

"The advancements HKG has made in DNA methylation research have been pivotal in advancing a holistic approach to healthcare. Testing has always lagged treatment options, and by improving testing, we are improving outcomes for patients and increasing their life and healthspans," said Prof. Szyf. "HKG's early cancer detection tests for liver, cervical and pancreas cancer are revolutionizing how we diagnose cancer by utilizing distinct methylation profiles that categorically differentiate cancerous tissues from healthy ones. Early detection can lead to earlier treatments and better outcomes. Plainly said, better testing saves lives."

Epigenetics is the study of how development, behaviors and environment can impact the way a person's genes work. DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that cells use to control gene expression. During embryonic development, normal DNA profiles are laid down, which are crucial for maintaining healthy mental and physical functioning. Disruption to the normal DNA methylation profile has been shown to trigger cancer.

Additionally, in recent years, emerging data from both HKG's laboratory and others has shed light on "epigenetic programming," and how DNA reflects lifelong interactions between multiple environments, ultimately impacting a person's overall physical and mental health. DNA methylation serves as a dynamic health barometer, offering a framework for disease detection, prevention and intervention.

Continued Prof. Szyf, "We have learned that our biological age does not always align with our chronological age. You may be older than you actually are! Why? Social and physical factors play a significant role in influencing DNA. The question is, how do we actually determine biological age and what do we do with this information? Products like epiAge are increasingly important in supporting the quest for healthy aging by equipping consumers with valuable epigenetic insights and the knowledge to take proactive measures to lead longer, healthier lives."

