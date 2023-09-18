HKG Epitherapeutics CEO Delivered a Keynote Presentation at BIOHK2023

News provided by

HKG Epitherapeutics

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Presentation Highlights the Implications of DNA Methylation for Early Disease Prediction, Prevention and Intervention

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, announced that its CEO, Prof. Moshe Szyf, delivered a keynote presentation at BIOHK2023 titled, "DNA methylation in health and disease; implications for early prediction, prevention and intervention." The event took place in Hong Kong, China on September 13-16, 2023.

"The advancements HKG has made in DNA methylation research have been pivotal in advancing a holistic approach to healthcare. Testing has always lagged treatment options, and by improving testing, we are improving outcomes for patients and increasing their life and healthspans," said Prof. Szyf. "HKG's early cancer detection tests for liver, cervical and pancreas cancer are revolutionizing how we diagnose cancer by utilizing distinct methylation profiles that categorically differentiate cancerous tissues from healthy ones. Early detection can lead to earlier treatments and better outcomes. Plainly said, better testing saves lives."

Epigenetics is the study of how development, behaviors and environment can impact the way a person's genes work. DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that cells use to control gene expression. During embryonic development, normal DNA profiles are laid down, which are crucial for maintaining healthy mental and physical functioning. Disruption to the normal DNA methylation profile has been shown to trigger cancer.

Additionally, in recent years, emerging data from both HKG's laboratory and others has shed light on "epigenetic programming," and how DNA reflects lifelong interactions between multiple environments, ultimately impacting a person's overall physical and mental health. DNA methylation serves as a dynamic health barometer, offering a framework for disease detection, prevention and intervention.

Continued Prof. Szyf, "We have learned that our biological age does not always align with our chronological age. You may be older than you actually are! Why? Social and physical factors play a significant role in influencing DNA. The question is, how do we actually determine biological age and what do we do with this information? Products like epiAge are increasingly important in supporting the quest for healthy aging by equipping consumers with valuable epigenetic insights and the knowledge to take proactive measures to lead longer, healthier lives."

About HKG Epitherapeutics
HKG Epitherapeutics is a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging. Through translating its pioneering epigenetic research into innovative medical and consumer-focused tests, HKG provides valuable genetic insights that empower healthcare professionals and individuals to adopt a more personalized, proactive approach to healthcare. For more information, visit https://hkgepitherapeutics.com/.

Media Contacts
Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE HKG Epitherapeutics

Also from this source

HKG Epitherapeutics Publishes New Data on epiCervix Test, Showing Ability to Detect Cervical Cancer Earlier than Traditional Screening Methods

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.