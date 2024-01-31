HKG epiTherapeutics Limited Announces the Launch of its MetaGen Mutations Panel

News provided by

HKG Epitherapeutics

31 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Advanced Genetic Methylation Test Offers Consumers a Personalized Approach to Healthy Aging

HONG KONG, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKG epiTherapeutics Limited ("HKG" or "the Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, announced today the launch of its new product, MetaGen Mutations Panel, an innovative genetic methylation test, which evaluates specific genes that offer individuals unparalleled insights into their genetic profiles and their effects on health and aging.

Developed by an esteemed team of scientists under the leadership of Prof. Moshe Szyf, a global pioneer in epigenetics, the MetaGen Mutations Panel is a simple saliva test that evaluates specific single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) within five crucial genes: AHCY, COMT, MTHFR, MTR and MTRR. These genes play a key role in the body's methylation processes, influencing a wide array of biological functions – from DNA methylation and repair and detoxification – to neurotransmitter synthesis. Consumers who order the MetaGen Mutations Panel will receive a bundle that also includes HKG's proprietary epiAge test, a biological age test that utilizes a DNA age saliva testing kit to determine your actual body age, which is based on DNA methylation, and HKG's proprietary epiSmoke test to assess smoke exposure effects.

"The launch of our MetaGen Mutations Panel is a true testament to HKG's commitment to empowering individuals with detailed health insights, enabling informed decisions about nutrition, lifestyle and health management strategies," said Prof. Szyf, HKG's Founder and CEO. "Our vision at HKG is to harness the transformative power of epigenetics to improve individual health and wellness. The launch of this new product marks a significant step towards this goal, offering a holistic and scientifically grounded tool for personalized health."

The MetaGen Mutations Panel is now available for purchase online, shipped directly to customers for easy access to health insights. Upon receipt of a saliva-based DNA sample, HKG's CAP-CLIA accredited laboratory in Hong Kong processes and analyzes the sample, with results delivered directly via email. For more information, please visit the website here.

About HKG epiTherapeutics Limited
HKG epiTherapeutics Limited is a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging. Through translating its pioneering epigenetic research into innovative medical and consumer-focused tests, HKG provides valuable genetic insights that empower healthcare professionals and individuals to adopt a more personalized, proactive approach to healthcare. For more information, visit https://hkgepitherapeutics.com/

Media Contacts
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE HKG Epitherapeutics

Also from this source

HKG EPITHERAPEUTICS RECEIVES ACCREDITATION FROM COLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS

HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or "the Company), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and...

HKG Epitherapeutics Announces Patent Awarded in Australia

HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.