HKG Epitherapeutics Publishes New Data on epiCervix Test, Showing Ability to Detect Cervical Cancer Earlier than Traditional Screening Methods

HKG Epitherapeutics

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Test Has Potential to Revolutionize Cervical Cancer Screening, Leading to Improved Patient Prognoses and Survival Rates

Study Published in the International Journal of Cancer

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, in collaboration with McGill University, announced today that the International Journal of Cancer has published new data on the ability of the Company's proprietary epiCervix test to detect cervical cancer in patients sooner compared to traditional screening methods, including manual laboratory cell examination from Papanicolaou (Pap) smears and human papillomavirus (HPV) testing.

As cervical cancer remains the fourth most common type of cancer among women globally, the World Health Organization calls for women to be screened regularly with a high-performance test. In 2020 alone, there were approximately 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths due to cervical cancer. If caught at its earliest stage, patients typically have a 93 percent survival rate; if the disease advances, however, the survival rate decreases to 15 percent.

"The problem with existing cervical cancer screenings is that they don't always catch malignant cells, and even if a woman has HPV, it doesn't mean that she has cancer. HKG's test gives doctors and patients a much earlier warning system than what is in use today. The earlier the detection, the greater the chances are for survival," said Prof. Moshe Szyf, HKG Epitherapeutics CEO. "Since HKG's epiCervix test is more sensitive than traditional screens, it can find cancer DNA among cells that look noncancerous, enabling doctors to more accurately identify patients who need further testing for cervical cancer. The results from this study have the potential to transform the global cervical cancer screening market through offering a more effective, less invasive and cost-efficient solution. Through integrating epiCervix into the current screening process, we can make cervical cancer no different for women than needing to get a tooth extracted."

HKG's epiCervix test can detect cervical cancer at its earliest stages by looking at changes in four specific genes. Results from the study, which evaluated 800 women in Quebec, demonstrated the test's near-perfect accuracy in identifying women with both premalignant and malignant cells, including those who did not have their cancer detected through traditional screening methods. When cervical cancer is found early, doctors can treat it through immediate surgery, saving women from unnecessary medical procedures, anxiety and costs.

"A traditional cytology test involves a cytopathologist observing specific cell types to screen for cancer, which is inherently subjective. In contrast, HKG's DNA methylation approach offers a more objective method by analyzing modifications in four specific genes (CA10, DPP10, FMN2 and HAS1) in cervical cells, leading to more accurate results and, most importantly, early detection," said Eduardo Franco, Professor and Chair, Department of Oncology, at McGill University and Principal Investigator of the study. "For example, epiCervix successfully detected high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia among women who underwent colposcopies because of an abnormal Pap smear. If left untreated, these premalignant lesions can progress to cervical cancer."

About HKG Epitherapeutics
HKG Epitherapeutics is a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging. Through translating its pioneering epigenetic research into innovative medical and consumer-focused tests, HKG provides valuable genetic insights that empower healthcare professionals and individuals to adopt a more personalized, proactive approach to healthcare. For more information, visit https://hkgepitherapeutics.com/.

Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE HKG Epitherapeutics

