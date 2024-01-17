HKG EPITHERAPEUTICS RECEIVES ACCREDITATION FROM COLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKG Epitherapeutics ("HKG" or "the Company), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, has received renewed accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The renewal was awarded to HKG based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The facility's director, Moshe Szyf, PhD, Founder and CEO of HKG Epitherapeutics, was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. HKG is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

"Securing the renewal of our CAP accreditation was a top priority for our laboratory," said Moshe Szyf, PhD, Founder and CEO of HKG. "This achievement echoes our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality and accuracy of early detection tests for cancer and promoting healthy aging for patients around the world."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management. These reviews help verify activities and reflect the most recent best practices.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence and ensure the best patient care.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

About HKG Epitherapeutics

HKG Epitherapeutics is a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging. Through translating its pioneering epigenetic research into innovative medical and consumer-focused tests, HKG provides valuable genetic insights that empower healthcare professionals and individuals to adopt a more personalized, proactive approach to healthcare. For more information, visit https://hkgepitherapeutics.com/.

