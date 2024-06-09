HKIAA & ICSCC Endorse STE in Alliance to Forge Future Airports in Asia

HONG KONG, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong International Aviation Academy (HKIAA) and International Cooperation and Service Center (ICSCC), by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), signed a cooperation agreement with Informa Markets Asia, becoming strategic partners for Super Terminal Expo (STE) and reinforcing the event's position as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and innovation for airport design, construction and operations in Asia.

Meng Qingfen, Director General, ICSCC, CAAC [left] and Charlie Che, GM, Greater China, AWN [right] Simon Li, President, HKIAA [left] and Michael Duck, EVP of Commercial Development, Informa Markets [right].

"Super Terminal Expo sets the stage for next-level airport design and operations across Asia by uniting leading solution airport technology and services providers with senior buyer teams from airports and vendors. It provides a platform for the members of the China Civil Aviation "Belt and Road" cooperation platform to better participate in international exchanges and showcase the latest development achievements of China's civil aviation industry," says Meng Qingfen, Director General, ICSCC, CAAC.

"HKIA sees the potential of STE and look forward to new partnerships being forged at the event. STE provides a unique platform for meaningful exchanges for Mainland China and international industry leaders on the latest trends and developments in the aviation industry" said Simon Li, President of HKIAA.

Apart from an expansive 20,000 sqm exhibition area, STE features a conference programme, featuring 80+ forums targeting trends like passenger experience innovations, sustainability, and intermodal connectivity.

Industry-Driven Innovation Takes Flight at STE

STE's advisory board, featuring technology providers, suppliers, airport executives and more, plays a crucial role in crafting a forward-thinking conference agenda that addresses the evolving challenges within airport design, construction and operations. Members include:

Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO, Airport Authority Hong Kong

Sarah Samuel, SVP, Airport & Airline Operations, APAC, Amadeus

Sanjeev Kumar , VP, SITA at Airports, Borders & CDE

, VP, SITA at Airports, Borders & CDE Andy Bien, CDO, Global Aviation Enterprise Business Group, Huawei

Early Bird Promotion for Booth Bookings and Conference Passes!

Secure your spot at STE for less! Exhibitors can enjoy discounted booth bookings, while conference attendees can register at a reduced rate now. Take advantage of these savings and be part of the conversation shaping airports of tomorrow.

To learn more about STE, visit https://www.superterminalexpo.com/exhibitors and https://www.superterminalexpo.com/conference-events

