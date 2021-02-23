HKPO Unveils Subscription-Based On-Demand Learning & Coaching Service

"Training is an essential piece of an organization's success," says Jennifer Ralston, HKPO CEO. Tweet this

HKPO has been serving organizations for 15 years with continuous improvement and operational excellent training and consulting services, with a unique understanding of the challenges companies face when on their journey to excellence. Sensei On Demand is the latest solution to bring companies the tools they need, with the features, microlearning, and accessibility that makes employee and leadership training ideal for the modern workforce.

Combining microlearning best practices, an engaging virtual community called The Sensei On Demand Pond, gamification opportunities, coaching and mentoring sessions, and an on-going engagement track, Sensei On Demand is a user-friendly online platform and service that enables employees the flexibility to quickly learn new skills, build relationships with their peers and industry experts, while continuing to grow. The offering will be available to both organizations and individuals looking to make their Lean Six Sigma training more enjoyable and encouraging real business changes concurrently.

"With Sensei On Demand, we can meet businesses wherever they are," says Nekol Tseklenis, COO of HKPO. "Every smart organization is thinking about how to stay competitive and meet client demands, while spending thousands on acquiring top talent to do it. We bring them another option: Upskill your current workforce and see how offering professional opportunities along with a new toolbox improves your bottom line."

Sensei On Demand offers Lean Awareness, Lean Practitioner, Yellow Belt, and Green Belt training, with additional courses, including White Belt, Black Belt, Advanced Black Belt, Leadership Development, Mindful Leader, and Master Black Belt, to be unveiled in Summer 2021. Courses are offered in packages and on a course-by-course basis, with a membership package included to jumpstart your team's professional development.

ABOUT SENSEI ON DEMAND: Sensei On Demand is a subscription-based on-demand learning and coaching service designed to certify and grow your employees into leaders that know how to optimize your business results with microlearning content, coaching and mentoring, interactive networking groups, and monthly engagement. Our service exists to engage people from the top-down with accessible learning and spurts of gamification that keep them excited, curious, and wanting to learn.

ABOUT HKPO: HKPO empowers organizations to thrive and innovate by offering training and coaching from our experts that helps them make change for the better. Our offerings include Lean Six Sigma training, Shingo workshops, innovation strategy, supply chain optimization, Agile SCRUM workshops, leadership workshops, and more. We use our 15 years of experience and over 150 combined years of expertise to help organizations and teams continually improve and grow with our desire to thrive both personally and professionally.

Contact:

Nekol Tseklenis

[email protected]

SOURCE HKPO

Related Links

https://gohkpo.com/

