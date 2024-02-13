HKS, Perkins&Will, and McCarthy Vaughn Partnership Selected to Collaborate on Pediatric Campus That Will be Among Largest in U.S.

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center have selected HKS and Perkins&Will as the integrated design team to collaborate on a new pediatric campus in Dallas to meet the demands of the growing North Texas population.

The new campus, which will replace the current Children's Health hospital in Dallas, is designed to be one of the largest, most transformative pediatric hospitals in the nation. McCarthy Vaughn Partnership (MVP) – a joint venture of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and J.T. Vaughn Construction LLC – will serve as construction manager for the $5 billion project, which will include 552 beds and 4.5 million square feet of construction.

Children's Health anticipates beginning construction on the new hospital campus in the second half of 2024. The hospital will potentially open in the next six to seven years.

Rachel Knox, Studio Practice Leader of the Health practice at HKS and a Partner in the Dallas-based global design firm, is principal-in-charge on the project.

"The Children's Health team and the physicians from UT Southwestern who work at Children's Health are just incredible, compassionate caregivers," said Knox. "We're creating a facility that not only matches that level of care but will allow them to enhance it."

Ian Sinnett, Health Principal in the Dallas studio of global architecture and design firm Perkins&Will, is the project's director of planning.

"For more than 110 years, Children's Health has made it their mission to make life better for children. We're deeply honored to help them continue achieving this goal through the design of a new world-class health campus," said Sinnett. "This hospital will be a gamechanger for children and their families all across Texas – and for the incredible care staff committed to their healing journeys."

"HKS and Perkins&Will are the two largest health architecture practices in Dallas," Knox noted. "Many of us are parents. This is more than a project for us – our kids are in this community. While both of our firms have designed children's hospitals around the world, it's incredible to work on one in your own backyard."

Michael Malone, MVP project executive, said, "The new pediatric campus will be a critical hub to support ever-growing pediatric health care needs in Dallas today and well into the future. We are thrilled to be able to bring our extensive health care construction experience to help build the spaces that will make a difference in so many young lives."

The new hospital will house 552 beds, which will increase the inpatient capacity at Children's Health by 38%. The hospital will also have 15% more emergency department (ED) space and 22% more operating room space, plus space for future expansion.

The facility will include a Level I pediatric trauma center with 90 ED exam rooms and 24 observation rooms. A new fetal care center will provide the region's most advanced and accessible services for complex maternal and fetal health care.

Additional features include a connector bridge between the new campus and UT Southwestern's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital. A new outpatient building on campus will contain 96 exam rooms.

HKS, Perkins&Will, McCarthy and Vaughn, along with HUB partners GSR Andrade Architects and Post L Group, are honored to be part of this momentous project.

For additional updates, please visit childrens.com/watchusgrow.

