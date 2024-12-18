HKT and LeapXpert collaborate on secure and regulatory compliant digital communications solutions

With first successful deployment at The Bank of East Asia

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKT (SEHK: 6823) and LeapXpert today announced a collaboration to offer secure and regulatory compliant digital communication solutions for businesses, especially financial institutions, with first deployment by The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA").

Leveraging HKT's robust fixed and mobile network infrastructure as well as expertise in system integration, along with LeapXpert's experience in providing comprehensive communication compliance solutions, this collaboration enables businesses to communicate with their customers using the preferred channels of the latter, including social media platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat and more, while upholding regulatory compliance requirements. It also eliminates the need for employees of businesses to switch between multiple messaging apps.

While regulatory requirements mandate recordkeeping for communications on various channels including messaging apps, LeapXpert's Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) solutions ensure communications are governed and in compliance with strict regulatory requirements. It also facilitates archiving and surveillance of exchanged information to prevent the sharing of sensitive data and protect the platform from viruses or malware attacks through files transfer.

Steve Ng, Managing Director of Commercial Group, HKT, said, "Amid an increasingly stringent regulatory environment, it is more important than ever for businesses to safeguard the security of their interactions while ensuring customer convenience. We are pleased to collaborate with LeapXpert on bringing regulatory compliant digital communication solutions to businesses. As a trusted partner to enterprises, we are dedicated to providing them with solutions that offer high levels of security and data protection while enhancing customer experience."

BEA, a Hong-Kong-based financial services group, has deployed The LeapXpert Communications Platform, underpinned by HKT's connectivity infrastructure, as the dedicated enterprise messaging solution for employees to communicate with customers. It enables customers to continue enjoying their preferred native messaging apps, in this case WhatsApp and WeChat.

Stephen Leung, Group Chief Information Officer, General Manager and Head of Technology and Productivity Division at BEA, said, "We are excited to adopt LeapXpert's communication solution through HKT's infrastructure. The solution enables a secure and centralised platform to conduct real-time communication with customers, enhancing our interaction capabilities while keeping compliance requirements in check. This collaboration contributes to BEA's vision to be a preferred and trusted banking partner for our customers."

Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO of LeapXpert, said, "HKT's collaboration with LeapXpert exemplifies how businesses can enhance their offerings by integrating our advanced communication solutions. By integrating our platform with HKT's services, we create a unique market differentiator that delivers significant value to enterprise customers. Together with HKT, we offer cutting-edge communication solutions that cater to the precise needs of modern, single-identity responsible business communication."

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through governed communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables governed, compliant, and secure communication between enterprise employees and their clients across consumer messaging channels, while leveraging Communication Intelligence to enhance front-office employee productivity and decision-making. LeapXpert, a Gartner Cool Vendor, is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance. For more information, visit www.leapxpert.com.

