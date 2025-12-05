HKUST and SEMI Co-Host Inaugural 2025 Semiconductor Innovation and Intelligent Application Summit (SIIAS)

Uniting Global Semiconductor Leaders to Drive Industry Innovation and Growth

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and SEMI successfully concluded the inaugural 2025 Semiconductor Innovation and Intelligent Application Summit (SIIAS). As a prelude to the University's 35th anniversary celebrations and supported by the HKSAR Government, the landmark event makes its debut in Hong Kong, attracting over 600 semiconductor industry leaders, leading researchers, key policymakers and students from Chinese Mainland, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Singapore, and beyond. The Summit focused on the latest technological advancements and global development strategies in the semiconductor industry, further solidifying Hong Kong's position as an international innovation and technology hub. The event underscored HKUST's leadership in semiconductor research and its pivotal role in uniting government, industry, academia, and investors to drive advancement in the sector.

Prof. Tim CHENG Kwang-Ting, HKUST Vice-President for Research and Development, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event, saying, "We are deeply grateful to the HKSAR Government for its crucial support, which was instrumental in establishing this pivotal Summit in Hong Kong. It reflects our shared commitment to advancing the semiconductor sector as a key pillar of innovation. As a global financial center, one of the world's most internationalized cities, and a hub within the Greater Bay Area with a vibrant ecosystem connecting industry, academia, and research partners, Hong Kong is the ideal location for international exchange. Hosting events like this one facilitates pre-competitive global collaboration, accelerates innovation, and fuels the talent development strongly demanded by the semiconductor industry. At HKUST, we firmly believe cross-disciplinary collaboration is the catalyst for transformative technological progress. By convening academia, industry, R&D experts, and investors, we are building a dynamic ecosystem for semiconductor innovation."

"Hosting the first international semiconductor summit in Hong Kong, a hub connecting the global innovation ecosystem, holds significant strategic importance," said Mr. Lung CHU, Corporate Vice President of SEMI. "As an international, professional, and localized platform, SEMI is deeply honored to partner with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to integrate our global industry resources with top-tier academic excellence. This event will not only expand SEMI China's influence in Hong Kong and the global semiconductor industry but will also serve as a new engine to accelerate Hong Kong's development as a semiconductor innovation hub and drive coordinated global industry growth."

An Interactive Zone to Showcase HKUST's Innovations

HKUST's Industry Engagement Day Plus also featured an onsite interactive experience zone, enabling participants to experience cutting-edge technologies developed by research teams from HKUST and HKUST (Guangzhou). Highlights included:

Smart Rehabilitation Robotic System : A robot capable of real-time analysis of human posture and movement to enhance precision in rehabilitation therapy.

Next-Generation AR Display Technology: High-brightness, high-resolution, full-color Micro-LED microdisplays, powered by quantum dot technology, serve as the core component for the next wave of lightweight AR glasses.

Fully Integrated Digital Sensing Chips: 10x reductions in sensing area, power consumption, and cost. Delivering substantial savings for IoT, wearables, digital healthcare, and Industry 4.0 applications.

In line with the HKSAR Government's commitment to advancing STEAM education, the Summit hosted five hands-on STEM workshops designed for secondary school students. Over 100 students engaged in immersive activities, including assembling miniature circuit components and experimenting with AI applications in coding design. These workshops were crafted to spark young people's passion for technology and cultivate future industry leaders.

