H/L Awards Seven HS Students in East Oakland with Advertising Scholarships

H/L's Josh Nichol Memorial Scholarship Provides Financial and Mentor Support to Aspiring Advertising and Marketing Leaders

OAKLAND, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H/L, the independent advertising agency specializing in highly strategic and creative marketing and communications, today awards seven recipients from Fremont High School in East Oakland the 2023 Josh Nichol Memorial Scholarship.

"Fremont High School, over the past few years, has seen the number of our students who qualify for college admission nearly triple," said Jasmene Miranda teacher and academy director at Fremont High School. "We created the Media Academy to provide hands-on training in media skills, which has made a huge difference in students wanting to go to college and pursue a career in advertising and film. We are extremely thankful to H/L, who will provide financial support to our students, mentorship, and internships in the future."

The Josh Nichol Memorial Scholarship provides financial aid to ambitious graduating high school seniors from the Oakland Unified School District who are inspired to pursue a career in advertising and marketing. Launched in 2022 with two scholarships for graduating seniors from Fremont High School's Media Academy, 2023 marks the second year with seven scholarships.

"Josh was passionate about seeing others succeed in the advertising world, which is why H/L created the Josh Nichol Memorial Scholarship," said Andrea Alfano, CEO, H/L. Trey Curtola, Chairman, H/L adds, "In memory of Josh, the fund celebrates excellence, diversity, and rewards curiosity and propels the next generation of leaders in advertising and marketing. The best way to honor an outstanding leader is to create more of them, and this year's awardees are destined to be tomorrow's movers and shakers."

The 2023 awardees include Jenifer Matias Lorenzo, Aaliyah Aceituno, Joshua Edgerly, Aundrya Ishaq, Elijah Jackson Merrick, Edgar Pablo-Mejia and Jessica Calmo-Perez.

"I'm using this scholarship to help me be the first sibling out of all my sisters to finish college. Media is different, especially for a black man like me, so I want to step out of the box and be different and try something new. In 10 years, I see myself as a big artist, giving back to the community, and inspiring others to step out of their comfort zone and not be afraid to be different," said Joshua Edgerly who will be attending Sacramento State in Fall 2023.

"This scholarship will help me both financially and academically. As a child of migrant parents with two younger siblings and one parent income, I am unable to afford the full financial responsibility of attending college. My pursuit of education will allow me to lift my family out of poverty," said Jenifer Matias Lorenzo.

In addition to its current internship program, H/L will, in the future, offer mentorship and internship opportunities at Wolfhouse Productions, its internal, full-service production group, offering full-scale video, motion graphics, editorial, and digital production services.

Earlier this year, H/L updated its brand positioning under Make Momentum.™ in line with the company's credo and philosophy to Make Momentum for clients' businesses, empower the diverse and driven team of H/Lers, and invigorate the communities where H/L operates.

