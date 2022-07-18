HL Klemove Accelerates Global Localization Strategy of Future Autonomous Driving Solutions

- From Establishing manufacturing plant in Mexico to openning R&D centers in China & India ; HL Klemove plans to double in sales by 2026 –

'From mobility of the future…' Airing ad on TV and YouTube starting Jul. 1

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Klemove, Mando Corp's autonomous driving solution subsidiary, is accelerating its global localization strategy. In addition to the foundation of its R&D center in Bengaluru, India last March, HL Klemove founded a corporation in Mexico in May, followed by another R&D center in Suzhou, China on July 1. All this happened within a matter of 6 months. Having secured base in Korea, India, China, and Mexico, HL Klemove aims to reach total sales of US $2.1 billion in 2026 and US $3.5 billion in 2030.