HL Mando Selected as GM's Supplier of the Year for Six Years in a Row

12 awards in total, highlighting the company's competitiveness based on its North American production base

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Mando, the global software-defined vehicle leader under HL Group, has been selected as a recipient of General Motors' (GM) 2025 Supplier of the Year award in the US. HL Mando has been awarded for six consecutive years and 12 times total, signifying the company's consistent recognition in quality, technology, and supply capabilities. The award ceremony in May, held in Austin, Texas, was attended by Head of HL Mando Americas Region Jason (Jae-hyuk) Kim, Sales Director Jake (Jongkoo) Kang, R&D Director Jeff Pontius, and Production Team Leader Eric Slauson.

(From left) HL Mando Sales Director Jake (Jongkoo) Kang, Production Team Leader Eric Slauson, R&D Director Jeff Pontius, Head of HL Mando Americas Region Jason (Jae-hyuk) Kim, and GM Global Chassis Body Structures Purchasing Director Kimberley Huot.

HL Mando was awarded in the "Creativity Team of Brake Apply & Control" category. The company stood in the spotlight for its rapid communication capabilities, stable product quality, responsiveness to local needs, and competitive supply. Its flagship product is the Motor-on-Caliper, a system that integrates parking brake function into the caliper. The company's Alabama plant alone boasts an annual production capacity of 7.4 million units serving a number of North American OEMs. Head of HL Mando Americas Region Jason (Jae-hyuk) Kim stated, "This award is a remarkable achievement made possible through our continued commitment to our North American operations. At GM, speed, resilience, innovation, and agility serve as the core supplier competencies. Based on our expertise in these fields, we will remain committed to building our relationship with our customers."

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build. The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as HL Mando, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain." said Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors.

Each year, GM presents the award only to approximately the top 0.5% of its roughly 20,000 global suppliers. This year, 103 companies from 14 countries received the award. According to GM, the winners demonstrated tangible performance despite challenging business landscape, including changes in automotive industry regulations and uncertainties in the global supply chain.

In addition, HL Mando's Georgia Plant was recognized for its impeccable performance in quality in the previous year from GM and was awarded the 2025 Supplier Quality Excellence Award (SQEA).

SOURCE HL Group; HL Mando