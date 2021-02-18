H&L Partners Is Saddened To Announce The Death Of CEO Josh Nichol

"Josh's death is an enormous loss to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Trey Curtola, President, H&L Partners. "An agency is only as good as its people and Josh had an uncanny ability to recognize talent in people and then to motivate them to be their very best."

During Nichol's tenure at H&L Partners, the agency doubled in size and expanded to include a number of offices around the country. Additionally, he was an integral player in creating the egalitarian and collaborative culture for which H&L Partners is known.

"Josh was a remarkable person, he wasn't just a colleague, he was a true friend," said Andrea Alfano, EVP and COO, H&L Partners. "During the 22 years we worked together he helped establish H&L Partners as a leading agency in the Bay Area and beyond. While his impact and legacy will live on, he will be sorely missed."

