HLAA Joins Worldwide Effort to Raise Awareness of Hearing Health on World Hearing Day

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)—the leading voice for the growing number of Americans with hearing loss—joins the World Health Organization (WHO) and other experts to urge people that hearing is an often ignored, but crucial part of overall health and wellness. March 3, 2024, marks World Hearing Day (WHD), a day to raise awareness with the theme of Changing Mindsets across the globe.

On World Hearing Day, the Hearing Loss Association of America urges everyone to protect, check and treat their hearing. Post this Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), speaks at a World Hearing Day themed event at the Australian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on February 28, 2024.

"We wear sunscreen, eye protection and seatbelts, but many of us still don't know that our hearing needs protection too," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "And many people delay treatment for hearing loss due to cost, access to care and stigma," adds Kelley, who says HLAA has been working to change attitudes about hearing loss for more than 40 years now.

On February 28, Kelley spoke at an event for World Hearing Day at the Embassy of Australia in Washington, D.C. to educate policy makers on the importance of broadening access to hearing care.

On WHD and every day, HLAA urges all Americans to:

Protect hearing in noisy environments

Check hearing with regular exams

Treat hearing loss as soon as possible

HLAA is also sharing common signs that you or a loved one may have a hearing loss:

Trouble hearing on the phone

Thinking people are mumbling/difficulty understanding words

Turning up the volume on TV or radio

Friends or family complain you ask to repeat often

You can learn more about hearing as a part of overall health and wellbeing at www.hearingloss.org/whd.

Fifty million Americans have hearing loss and worldwide, numbers are expected to double by 2050 according to the WHO. They also note that one billion young people are now at risk of hearing loss due to loud noise. Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis—HLAA is a leading resource in the U.S. to help people wade through the confusion about hearing health and hearing loss treatment options.

"There are more options than ever to treat hearing loss, including new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Whatever option you choose, the important thing is to treat your hearing loss as soon as possible to help you stay connected and avoid other health complications," Kelley says.

HLAA provides ongoing advocacy, educational resources and a nationwide network of support to empower people to live full lives with hearing loss.



ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America is the leading voice of the growing number of people with hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of Chapters and state organizations. HLAA's Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to individuals and families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

