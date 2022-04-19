HLC Equity Furthers its Presence in the DFW Market with Acquisition of New 156-Unit Multifamily Community

HLC Equity acquires 156-Unit, Class A Community -- Southgate Apartments -- furthering their presence in the DFW Market. Tweet this

The Southgate Apartments community was completed in Q1 of 2022, when HLC Equity secured the off-market opportunity from a relationship with the developer, who specializes in the local DFW market. Inheriting the lease-up component has allowed HLC Equity to generate a better yield and is expected to stabilize at a 5% cap rate. The property offers residents exclusive, never-lived-in units plus a variety of distinguished amenities. From an expansive resort-style pool and clubhouse to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a dog park, Southgate provides residents with a heightened experience, regardless of their style or preference.

"We are excited to add Southgate to our expanding Dallas portfolio. This opportunity was sourced off-market through our relationships with an experienced local developer. This community hits right in our target of acquiring high quality assets in growing markets with the high potential to outperform." commented Daniel Farber, CEO of HLC Equity.

Southgate Apartments will be managed by HLC Equity's internal property management team and will implement many features developed by its Layers brand. Layers endeavors to increase property value and resident experience by providing certain unit upgrade options, integrating the company's innovative technology and offering onsite/offsite services to further benefit residents and community at large.

HLC Equity is a multigenerational company, with over 70 years of experience and an expansive real estate portfolio. Their entrepreneurial spirit of a startup is juxtaposed with institutional level execution. HLC Equity utilizes its real estate portfolio to carry out its mission of building thriving communities.

