HLFFF Investors Have Opportunity to Join HelloFresh SE Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh" or "the Company") (OTC: HLFFF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. HelloFresh is the subject of an ABC News report published on December 6, 2024, titled: "Labor Department investigating migrant child labor claims at HelloFresh." According to the report, "The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating HelloFresh, the popular meal kit service company, over allegations that migrant children were working at its cooking and packaging facility in Illinois as recently as this summer, ABC News has learned." ABC added, "At least six teenagers, at least some of whom migrated from Guatemala, were found working night shifts at the facility, said Cristobal Cavazos, the executive director for Immigrant Solidarity, an immigrant rights advocacy group that helped report the matter to federal regulators."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm