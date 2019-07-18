HLTH and Evercore ISI Partner to Recognize Innovative Therapeutic Leaders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

HLTH , the largest and most important conference for health innovation, and Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today a new collaboration to host a series of panels on Digital Therapeutics at HLTH, taking place on October 30, 2019, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The session, titled "Demystifying the Digital Therapeutics Ecosystem," will be held on October 30 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm during partner deep-dives, and will include four panels featuring speakers from a wide spectrum of the emerging industry.

"We view Digital Therapeutics as a new frontier in medicine and broader healthcare and are excited by the emergence of the highly innovative companies that aim to integrate software, AI, and big data with evidence-based medicine to enhance patient care and drive a paradigm shift in the treatment of major diseases," said Ross Muken, of Evercore ISI. "We think this is a sector to watch and are looking forward to bringing this learning and networking opportunity to HLTH this year."

"We're excited for the opportunity to partner with Evercore ISI to put together this special programming. This is a unique opportunity to learn about change-makers in the industry and how they're bringing their expertise and community of innovators to the discussion on creating health's future," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH.

For more information, please visit https://hlth.com/evercore-isi/

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in the health industry. It's an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the health industry to learn, collaborate and evolve. The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, academia, health associations and business groups, media, and industry analysts. By leading the development of a new dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in health costs and dramatic increases in health quality. HLTH takes place on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand's brand new conference facility.

