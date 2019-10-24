HLTH and Sharecare launch "Mixing It Up" interview series at HLTH 2019

"At its core, HLTH Matters is a medium through which we have a unique opportunity to go a layer deeper with some of the brightest minds tackling healthcare's most pressing issues," said Jonathan Weiner, founder, chairman and CEO of HLTH. "By teaming up with Sharecare, we are amplifying our collective ability to serve up healthy doses of inspiration, fueled by the personal stories, fresh ideas and learnings happening organically at HLTH."

Launched at the inaugural HLTH event in 2018, HLTH Matters was created to share the extraordinary stories of industry pioneers whose experiences, knowledge, passion and ideas are making a difference in the health of people everywhere. Now powered by Sharecare, HLTH Matters: Mixing It Up will feature in-depth interviews with leaders who are changing the healthcare landscape, and blend perspectives from other industries – such as banking, media and consumer technology – that are accelerating the disruption of healthcare.

WHAT: HLTH Matters: Mixing It Up, presented by Sharecare

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PDT

Interview schedule revealed at noon PDT on Sunday, Oct. 27 at www.sharecare.com/mixingitup

WHERE: Exhibit Hall Booth 326 at HLTH (MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino)

"With forces such as consumerization, vertical integration and innovative partnerships shaping a new and promising future for both individual and community well-being, health in the U.S. is on the precipice of unprecedented transformation," said J.J. Miller, senior vice president of video and media production for Sharecare and Dr. Oz Digital, and executive producer of HLTH Matters: Mixing It Up. "However, to effect real change, it is critical now more than ever that we facilitate thoughtful conversations inclusive of diverse perspectives. For Sharecare's role in that, we are proud to partner with HLTH and use 'Mixing It Up' as a vehicle to showcase the pressing challenges and collaborative opportunities from the leading minds at HLTH 2019."

All registered HLTH attendees are invited to watch any of the "Mixing It Up" interviews live at the Sharecare booth (#326), where they also can sample smoothies made onsite with Sharecare's custom smoothie bikes. In the weeks following HLTH 2019, content from the HLTH Matters: Mixing It Up series will be available for anyone to view across multiple platforms, including HLTH's and Sharecare's websites; and also shared to the more than 13 million people following the social channels for HLTH, Sharecare and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who co-founded Sharecare with digital health pioneer Jeff Arnold.

To request more information about HLTH Matters: Mixing It Up, including reserving a potential spot on the interview waitlist, please email pr@sharecare.com.

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in the health industry. It's an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the health industry to learn, collaborate and evolve. The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, academia, health associations and business groups, media, and industry analysts. By leading the development of a new dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in health costs and dramatic increases in health quality. HLTH takes place on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand's brand new conference facility.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

SOURCE Sharecare

Related Links

http://www.sharecare.com

